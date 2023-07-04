In most states, the official end of the school year 2022-2023 of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP), however, there are not a few students and teachers who already have one foot in the summer vacation.

All in all, before the present ends school calendar of the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) it is worth knowing how you can know if a school is affiliated with the federal agency.

As we mentioned before, the 2022-2023 school year is still a couple of weeks away, however, it’s never too early to know if the school where you’ll enroll your child in the 2023-2024 school year is affiliated with the Secretary of Public Education.

And it must not be forgotten that the SEP keeps a record of the public and private schools in Mexico that are part of the National Educational System, so that the parents of preschool, primary and secondary students they can consult before enrolling them in an unofficial campus.

In this sense, it should be said that the directory of schools incorporated to the Ministry of Public Education includes the federal and state colleges, as well as their location, status and the services they offer.

Thus, to find out if a Mexican basic education school is incorporated into the Ministry of Public Education, it is enough to consult the Educational Information and Management System the educational establishment that interests the person.

In order to carry out this process, it is enough to know the name of the school, the state and municipality where it is located and the school level it teaches, this in the case of educational institutions.

For their part, with regard to higher education schools, you can also check if they are affiliated with the SEP, in order to find out if their study plans and programs have official validity.

The query on whether the higher education school is incorporated into the Ministry of Public Education is made on the official website of the System of Recognition of Official Validity of Higher Type Studies (You serve).

Finally, it is worth mentioning that in the event of enrolling a student in a school that is not affiliated with the SEP, it must be borne in mind that no authority, neither federal nor state, can issue a valid title, certificate or professional license. In addition to this, the person will not be able to continue further studies in another school of the National Educational System.