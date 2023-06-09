The skin is the largest organ in the human body and is constantly exposed to various factors that can affect its health. One of the elements that can appear on the skin are moles, small pigmented spots that can vary in shape, size, and color.

The great most moles are harmless and they do not represent any health problem. However, in some cases, a mole can become dangerous and require medical attention. On this occasion, we will explore when we should worry about a mole and what are the warning signs to keep in mind.

The ABCDEs of moles: warning signs to watch out for

A convenient and easy-to-remember method of evaluating moles is the ABCDE, a an acronym that stands for five key features to look out for. These features can help identify if a mole is potentially dangerous and you need a more detailed medical evaluation. Let’s see what each letter means:

A for asymmetry: A suspicious mole may have an asymmetrical shape, that is, one half does not resemble the other half. If when drawing an imaginary line in the center of the mole, the two sides do not match, it is important to pay attention.

B with irregular edges: The The edges of a normal mole are usually smooth and regular. However, if the edges are blurry, jagged, or irregular, this may indicate a problematic mole.

Variable color C: A common mole is usually a single color shade. If different colors, such as brown, black, red, white, or blue, are seen within the same mole, it may be a red flag.

D for diameter: Typical moles are usually small, with a diameter less than 6 mm. If a mole has a larger diameter, it is advisable to pay attention to it and consult a specialist.

E for evolution: If a mole changes in size, shape, color or have symptoms such as itching, bleeding, or pain, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

The importance of early detection and the role of self-examination

The early detection of a dangerous mole can make all the difference in treatment and in the forecast. This is why it is essential to perform a regular skin self-exam and pay attention to any changes in existing moles or the appearance of new moles.

is rIt is advisable to perform the self-examination in front of a well-lit mirror and look at all areas of the body, including the scalp, palms of the hands, soles of the feet, and genitals. If any abnormality is detected, it is essential to see a dermatologist for a professional evaluation.

Risk factors and prevention

While moles can appear on anyone, there are certain risk factors that can increase the chances of developing dangerous moles.

The excessive sun exposure without protection, especially during childhood and adolescence, is one of the main risk factors. Other factors include background relatives of skin cancer, having fair skin and the presence of many moles.

To prevent future problems, it is essential protect skin from sun damage. This involves using sunscreen with an adequate protection factor, wearing protective clothing, and avoiding excessive sun exposure, especially during peak radiation hours.