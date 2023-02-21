Telegram is the second most used instant messaging app internationally, which is why in this note we will tell you how you can find out if any of your contacts have blocked you on the platform developed by the durov brothers.

No one can deny that Telegram is the biggest rival of the app WhatsAppHence, recently, once again, the two platforms have collided as a result of the statements made by the director of the goal app on the vulnerable security of the European platform.

However, the truth is that Telegram is quite safe in relation to the privacy and the decisions made by its usersso much so that when someone blocks you there is no clear way to know.

Although there is no 100% conclusive way to tell you that one of your contacts on Telegram has blocked your contact, there are certain indications that, if you pay attention to them, will let you know if they have blocked you, and we will tell you what they are below.

How to know if someone has blocked you on Telegram?

As we mentioned before, there is no completely accurate way to know if one of your contacts has simply decided to no longer have contact with you by blocking your account in their app. However, we will list the clues that will allow you to know if you have been blocked:

You can’t see the “Online” or “Last Seen”

One of the clearest indications that someone has blocked you on Telegram is that when you enter the conversation with that person, you cannot see when was the last time they opened the messaging platform in real time. In addition, if you are connected, the legend “Online” will appear. On the contrary, if you have been blocked, you will see the text “A long time ago”.

You can’t see his profile picture

Since the previous indication is not entirely accurate, we advise you to pay attention to whether or not you can see the profile photo of that contact that you suspect has blocked you on Telegram. In case you have been blocked you will not be able to see the picture in the circle. Despite this, it must be remembered that there are people who remove their photo or simply do not post it.

The double “check” does not appear

As you already know, when you send a message through Telegram, a “check” first appears when the other person has not read the text, but when they have already done so, the two icons appear. Thus, if you have sent a message to that person for a long time and the two “checks” have not appeared, they have probably blocked you.