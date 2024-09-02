Monday, September 2, 2024, 10:42











Workers who lose their jobs are entitled to unemployment benefits, commonly known as ‘el paro’ (the unemployment benefit). According to the SEPE, this contributory benefit is intended “to protect those who, being able to work, lose their jobs temporarily or permanently, or see their working hours reduced by between 10% and 70%”. In addition, the benefit includes Social Security contributions to cover retirement, temporary disability, invalidity, death and survival, as well as health care, maternity, paternity and care of children with cancer or other serious illnesses. To access this aid, it is necessary to meet the established requirements, including having contributed for at least one year.

How it is calculated



The amount of unemployment benefit is calculated taking into account the period of unemployment contributions during the six years prior to the unemployment situation or the moment when the obligation to contribute ceased. If paid and unused holidays have been taken, these days will be counted as contribution periods.

In the case of returning emigrants or people released from prison, the duration of the benefit will be calculated taking into account the contributions made in the six years prior to leaving Spain or entering prison. If they have paid contributions abroad or in prison, the six-year period will be counted from the date on which the employment relationship ended.

The duration of the benefit depends on the number of days of contributions, applying the following scale:

-360 to 539 days of contributions: 120 days of unemployment.

-540 to 719 days of contributions: 180 days of unemployment.

-720 to 899 days of contributions: 240 days of unemployment.

-900 to 1079 days of contributions: 300 days of unemployment.

-1080 to 1259 days of contributions: 360 days of unemployment.

-1260 to 1439 days of contributions: 420 days of unemployment.

-1440 to 1619 days of contributions: 480 days of unemployment.

-1620 to 1799 days of contributions: 540 days of unemployment.

-1800 to 1979 days of contributions: 600 days of unemployment.

-1980 to 2159 days of contributions: 660 days of unemployment.

-After 2160 days of contributions: 720 days of unemployment.

How to know how much you will earn



The SEPE offers a self-calculation program on its website that allows beneficiaries of unemployment benefits to know the duration and amount of their benefits. It is important to bear in mind that this tool is for information purposes only.

To use the program, you do not need to identify yourself with a digital certificate, username or password, as access is free. Once inside, you must choose between the options: ‘You have finished your contract and you want to know what benefit or subsidy you are entitled to’ or ‘I have finished my contributory unemployment benefit and I want to know if I am entitled to a subsidy’. Then, by answering a few simple questions that the program will ask based on the data provided, you will obtain an estimate of the duration and amount of the benefit or subsidy.