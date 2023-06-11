Japanese edition of the novel Gluttony by Asako Yuzuki.

In the 20th century, the term was coined foodie to refer to those passionate about food, restaurants and culinary trends. It seems that the term came out of the book The Official Foodie Hadbook by Paul Levy and Ann Barr, published in 1984. And in that manual on how to be a true foodie the movement championed by youtubers, influencers and other ‘communicators’ was born.

But if we look back and go back to the fourteenth century, without sinning as casposos, the person who understood food issues was called gourmets. This is how the Dictionary of Gastronomy (LID) defines it: “Gourmet: characteristic that is attributed to the person who understands gastronomy or to food of extreme quality. He must have a fine palate, proven experience and capacity for perception”. There are those who have refined much more and have dared to differentiate between a gourmet and a gourmand (The latter: a foodie who spends his money on eating well). Even more.

The fashion of the terminology is similar to what is happening today with the gastronomic trend. In the past, France was the capital of gastronomy in the world, which is why the terms were coined in French. Now, what is taken is to look at America, hence foodie is one of the most used terms to put in the same bag all those who are passionate about cooking. But no, it’s not the same. You could say that a foodie it can be anyone. A gourmet, No. Let me explain: both terms are closely related to the social status of the being. The foodies they do not have to have large amounts of money to indulge their whims. They like gastronomy, they talk, give their opinions, take selfies and eat anything driven by their culinary passion. A gourmet He is a scholar, a person with a certain purchasing power, who likes haute cuisine stews. Being a gourmet either gourmand it is also joining a lifestyle, a way of relating to the world. They are the ones who travel to eat at Michelin stars, attend cooking courses and buy the latest kitchen appliances. Here we go.

More information

The translation of the book butter, that in Spain has arrived with the incomprehensible title of gluttony (Editorial Today’s Topics) by Asako Yuzuki, tells the story of a gourmand (Manako Kajii) accused of having killed her three husbands; a news-hungry journalist (Rika) and Reiko, the friend foodie of the journalist This is how Yuziki describes it in the book: “Manako ran a very popular cooking blog about haute cuisine, about a lavish lifestyle that got a lot of attention before she was busted. She often went out to eat and asked for typical dishes or ingredients from different regions of Japan. And not only that, she herself had a very good hand for the kitchen”.

Cover of Gluttony, by Asako Yuzuki (Today’s Issues, Editorial Planeta)

The defendant, who since her imprisonment had refused to give up any interview, grants the exclusive to Rika -the journalist- for only one reason: “You are interested in cooking. In which case I agree to see her (…) I’m anxious to talk about food, and I don’t mind if she comes to see me more times if that’s what it’s for (…) Why don’t you tell me first what you have in the fridge? ”.

A link is established between the two that only flows when talking about products gourmet exclusive, French-style recipes and flavors wrapped in what they call umami (the fifth flavor). Thus begins their relationship, the first ingredients for a Molotov cocktail that will explode after several unexpected twists.

The parallelism of this story with the ancient tale Little Black Sambowritten by Helen Bannerman, illustrated by Florence White Williams and published in London in 1899, which tells the story of a boy chased by evil tigers who end up turning into clarified butter, does not make sense until days later, when you have finished gluttonyand you do not stop thinking about this story and understand why many literary critics have compared this novel with The silence of the lambs (Thomas Harris).

as well as in the thriller from Harris, Clarice Starlin and Hannibal Lecter embark on an extreme relationship; in gluttony, Namako, Rika and Reiko become, at times, a ‘clarified’ trio. A narrative trompe l’oeil that leads the reader to think that they could become the same person.

The narrative is detailed, circular and somewhat repetitive. A reiteration that is reminiscent of the ways of counting by other Japanese authors and that, in this case, is necessary to understand the denunciation that the author proclaims: submissive women, men without personality, the accused fatness in Japanese society and related to the lack of care, the rejection of women without children, the Tokyo society fed on ultra-processed foods, the small kitchens, the absence of tables to share, the loneliness.

The world that Asako reflects is that of a Tokyo of neon, gray, fast food, love hotels and restaurants with kitchens open 24 hours a day. No one is saved from the loneliness of the tiny apartments, no one except her, Minako, who through food opens her sights to other worlds, but above all, to the world of feelings, pleasure, and self-love. How can you love yourself without giving that love exclusively to a man?

The translation by Yoko Ogihara and Fernando Cordobés is marvelous, they have managed to capture the tone of a psychological thriller, but also that halo that a novel with a gastronomic background must have to catch you not only reading but also making your stomach churn. You will be hungry for sure. And you will end up cooking at home some noodles with butter and a drop of soy.

Portrait of Asako Yuzuki, author of Gluttony Komoto Mayumi

This is the first work translated into Spanish by the author, Asako Yuzuki. In Japan, she is considered one of the new voices in contemporary narrative. Her first novel earned her one of the most important awards in the country, the All Yomimono Prize for New Writers 2008. As a curiosity, before consecrating herself as a writer, Asako studied pastry making. She shows her knowledge in the good use of culinary terminology throughout this novel.

143,286 words and 634 grams of weight, reads on the cover of the book. So, this is not a book to take with you to the beach, but for a quiet reading at home in front of a sunset.