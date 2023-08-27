Impagnatiello’s shock research before the murder of Giulia Tramontano

While the prosecutor’s investigation into the murder of Giulia Tramontano continues, the 29-year-old seventh month pregnant killed by her partner Alessandro Impagnatiello on the night of May 27, new shocking details emerge on the web searches carried out by the killer.

In fact, before committing the crime, the man had done some research on the computer by typing phrases such as “how to kill a pregnant woman with poison” and “how to poison a fetus”.

It gives news The dayaccording to which the super-experts have “asked for and obtained an extension of the investigation period in order to be able to carry out a further specific medical check on the fetus, on little Thiago, the baby who was supposedly born in July”.

The suspects of the investigators, in fact, is that Impagnatiello initially wanted to kill Thiago, the child that Giulia Tramontano was carrying, and who represented the only real obstacle to her parallel relationship.

What the experts will have to ascertain is whether the victim actually ingested the poison and whether it was absorbed by the fetus. The results will not arrive before September and will be decisive in particular for consolidating the aggravating circumstance of the pre-meditation against the murderer.