Practically all vehicles, either gasoline or diesel, have this element that allows you to maximize power, keeping both consumption and emissions at bay.

When the mechanics are turbocharged, its performance is much higher than that of atmospheric mechanics. This is possible thanks to the fact that it is the exhaust gases themselves that compress the air in the cylinders, so no power is detracted from the engine while the turbo is working.

It is a piece with a very simple maintenance, but with a relatively expensive repair. Since RO-DES explain to this newspaper that a second-hand turbocharger can be found between € 200 and € 400, a rebuilt one can reach € 600 and a new one can cost € 1400. To this should be added the workmanship, and taking into account that it is relatively simple and cheap to extend the life of this piece, it is worth paying attention to its care.

For avoid costly breakdowns in this element First of all, it must be taken into account that any mechanical component of the vehicle will last longer and in better condition if the vehicle’s driving is smooth and efficient.

It is important that the mechanical elements have the correct temperature to avoid malfunctions, especially when starting or stopping the engine.

Must avoid cold accelerations. So if the engine doesn’t have at least 80 degrees of temperature, the turbo will not work in the ideal conditions. This has to do with the lubrication of this element.

The revolutions must have a gradual descent when we disconnect the engine. Slam the engine off causes turbo wear. The same happens if we raise the revolutions while standing or in neutral.

Attention to oil



The oil, added to the temperature of the car (closely linked to its viscosity), are the main responsible for the healthy turbocharger. That is why it is essential always use a quality oil, recommended by the manufacturer, and if necessary, adapted to the temperatures of the place where you are.

Oil is not worth skimping on, since the breakdowns associated with a poor quality one are very expensive. Likewise, it is of little use to put an excellent oil, and not worry about checking its condition and level, not changing it when it touches, or forgetting about the filters.

Closely related to oil are the sleeves. It is advisable to check its status well when possible. Both the cooling ones, as well as those of the turbo itself. They can crack, spoil and leak, affecting lubrication and various components.

The same goes for carbon, which has a very negative effect on the turbocharger. To avoid it, in addition to changing the filters when appropriate, we can help keep the intake and exhaust system clean with a trick: use low gears every now and then, and hit the gas on a ramp.

If we do not heed these tips, our turbo can easily break down. Let’s see now what are the most frequent failures that this element usually presents.

The most frequent turbo faults



The most common, and the first thing you should think about if your car’s turbo fails, is that it was due to a lubrication failure: it may already be an excess, a defect, or an oil of questionable quality. If this is ruled out, and according to the article published by RO-DES on the most common failures of this component, it is probably due to the presence of carbon.

Next, we detail the problems that your car’s turbo could face, from highest to lowest probability:

BUSHINGS: Inside the turbo, there are some bushings on which the shaft rotates, which allow supporting the mechanical work force. Over time, they can lose their tightness and lead to oil leaks. This is called turbo spool wear.

AXIS: When it rotates on the bushings, and due to friction wear, it can make strange noises. This is due to backlash in the shaft, which may have broken the ends of the turbine blades. If these fragments reach the cylinders, the damage can be much greater.

CINDER: Although diesel vehicles generate more soot than gasoline, soot can appear on the turbo in both types of vehicle. What causes this is what is called sticky variable geometry, which is the loss of control of the turbo pressure. In this case, one of the lights on your dashboard will come on and the power of your engine will decrease.

VALVE: If the pneumatic lung that regulates the turbo pressure is punctured, the wastegate can fail and open, causing the pressure to be irregular, the tube to function poorly, and the emergency mode to activate.

SLEEVES AND CLAMPS: Cracking or loosening these will cause pressure leaks that will whistle louder than you are used to hearing. This can happen because of constant pressure changes, and that is why we have already advised you to check them whenever you can.

Anyway, it is discouraged cany kind of self-diagnosis, so, if you notice something strange in your vehicle, it is best to always go to a professional before compromising your safety and that of those who travel with you.