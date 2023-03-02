The imitation jewelry It is an essential complement to any look, but with daily use it is normal for it to lose its original shine or even oxidize.

However, it is not necessary to spend large amounts of money on Cleaning productssince in your own pantry you could find the necessary ingredients to give your dishes a brilliant appearance. jewelry.

In this article we show you some home tricks to clean your jewelry in a simple and effective way.

Clean your gold with beer

Did you know that blonde beer is a good ally to restore the shine of your gold jewelry? This homemade trick is as easy as pouring a little beer on a clean rag and gently rubbing the piece in question.

However, be careful not to use stout and not to apply this trick to jewelry that contains precious stones, as they could be damaged.

Use vodka for the diamonds and the crystal

Vodka is a product that is used in bars and nightclubs as a disinfectant, but it can also be very useful to clean your crystal and diamond jewelry.

As in the previous case, you only need to apply a little vodka on a clean cloth and gently rub the piece. If you want to save time, you can put your accessories into a glass filled with vodka and shake gently to get a sparkling shine.

Remove the darkness of silver and gold with ketchup

If your silver or gold jewelry has darkened over time, don’t worry, because ketchup is a great ally to give them a shiny appearance. The acidity of the tomato helps remove rust and the most embedded dirt in jewelry.

You only need to fill a container with ketchup or tomato sauce and a little water, immerse your jewelry for 5 to 10 minutes and gently scrub with a toothbrush. Afterwards, rinse them with lukewarm water and a microfiber cloth.

Use sparkling water for the most delicate jewels

If any of your jewelry contains precious stones and you cannot use any of the previous tricks, you can resort to sparkling water.

Leave your jewelry submerged in a container of sparkling water overnight and you will see how your jewelry has been much cleaner and shinier thanks to the carbonated action of this drink.