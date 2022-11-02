Do you want to keep your young brain? If that is the case, in this note we will give you some advice from experts at Harvard University that will surely help you achieve this goal.

One thing is certain, over the years the body of people ages and there is no remedy for it, however, it is possible to keep a brain in a young state despite physical old age.

Specialists in the field have made it clear that the brain needs to receive constant training, because if it remains deactivated for a long time it will become lazy and, at the same time, you will be facilitating your old age.

Fortunately, though, Harvard researchers have discovered some activities that help people keep their brain functions sharp and can keep their brains young—plus, of course, mental gymnastics, like crosswords and puzzles.

mental health and sleep

One of the keys to maintaining a youthful brain is to take care of mental health, because, according to scientists at Harvard Medical School, both anxious and depressed people “tend to have worse scores on cognitive tests.” In addition, care must be taken not only sleep enough hours (7 to 8 hours)but also ensure that they are of good quality.

No to alcohol and tobacco

Both the intake of alcoholic beverages and tobacco smoking have serious repercussions on brain healthbeing key to the development of dementia, especially in the case of alcohol.

Socialize

when they have social relationships, the neural networks of the brain are more active. Likewise, different investigations have concluded that people who socialize constantly reduce the risk of suffering from dementia.

Reduce sugar intake

According to Harvard experts, to preserve a young brain it is important reduce sugar intakeespecially in a world where almost all products include refined sugar.

healthy diet and exercise

A good diet helps to have a healthy body and mind, so it is recommended that in order to have a young brain despite the years they are included in daily meals vegetables, fruits, olive oil, fish, nuts and vegetable proteins.

We recommend you read:

In addition, regular physical activity works as the perfect complement to the correct diet, since the movementaccording to Harvard doctors, increases the number of particles that transport oxygen to the brain in the area where the organ focuses on thinking.