If 2022 is coming to an end and you realized that you didn’t keep most of those promises you made at the last turn of the year, don’t be discouraged. Science can give you a little push to make sure 2023 is different. Save money, lose weight, read more books, get a new job, start exercising, study. Any self-respecting person carries a list of New Year’s resolutions on the tip of their tongue.

The problem is that taking the will to change out of paper is usually more complicated than it seems. A survey showed that 88% of people usually abandon the new habit as early as February of the following year. Another study, carried out at the University of Scranton, in the USA, went further, found that only 8% actually manage to carry out their promises. This causes certain desires to be repeated year after year, without ever leaving the list of goals to be fulfilled.

This happens because we tend to overestimate our ability to change. Thus, we end up setting unrealistic goals. It was so common that it gained a name: “false hope syndrome”, as described by a pair of researchers from the University of Toronto, Canada, in this scientific article. The good news is that, in addition to pointing fingers at your inability to lift your ass off the couch, science also has some tips for increasing your chances of success. Let’s go to them.

One thing at a time

Does your list of promises have more than 10 items? It’s worth breaking your head to narrow it down. As each goal takes a good deal of time and energy to succeed, accumulating too many aspirations can mean doing nothing right. A good request is to simplify things, focusing on a single goal – one that is specific and, above all, reasonable. Which brings us to item 2.

Don’t think too big – at least at first

It’s better to put it in your head: “I’m going to run 10 kilometers” than simply “I’m going to start running”, of course. However, at the same time, it is worth asking: “Can I really run 10 kilometers without dying in the process?”. Starting with shorter workouts and, over time, increasing your pace tends to make things easier – and give the impression that you are making progress.

facilitate execution

Author of the book Smart Change, Art Markman emphasizes the importance of making new habits easier to execute and, at the same time, making old habits difficult. Want to start running after hours? Always leave your sneakers and gym clothes in your backpack. Do you want to be less consumerist? Avoid spending so much time dating that little shop online or walking around the mall.

tell others

Telling a friend or posting on social media about a New Year’s resolution is like making a commitment. This can serve as a motivation: when you have a diet relapse or fail to finish the reading scheduled for the month, you may think that you will not only be disappointing yourself – but also, someone who supports you. A bit dramatic, perhaps. But it works.

Establish small “punishments”

Rory Vaden, self-discipline expert and author of Take the Stairs: 7 Steps to Achieving True Success, maximizes the previous tip by proposing something curious. He has some punishment up his sleeve to do whenever he falters in his purpose. It could be giving someone a gift, going through a ridiculous situation on purpose, or donating a small amount to charity, for example. Anything that makes you think twice about going off the rails again.

celebrate the progress

Paying attention to small victories and rewarding yourself after completing a step can give you an extra dose of motivation. That’s what Chris Bailey, author of New Year’s Resolutions Guidebook, A Life of Productivity, argues. Did you manage to save more money than planned for the month? It might be a good idea to escape the routine and go out to dinner somewhere different, for example.

Allow yourself to try again

It is worth remembering, finally, that everything is a matter of perspective. It’s not like, at the turn of 2019 to 2020, something changes and, in a magic pass, you become the ideal version of yourself. But changing the year on the calendar somehow motivates us to do things differently. The good part is that, as cliché as it sounds, each new cycle can be an opportunity for change – even if it only lasts for the first few weeks. January 2021, after all, is right there.