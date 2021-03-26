Local of La Casa de las Carcasas in a shopping center in Madrid.

Jaraíz de la Vera is a small municipality in Cáceres, with about 6,500 inhabitants, which has in its industrial estate a company that has grown exponentially in recent years and that has overcome the economic crisis of the coronavirus with note. This is La Casa de las Carcasas, a company that has its motor in the sale of telephone accessories, from cases or headphones to fashion accessories for mobile phones or tablets.

Ismael Villalobos, a young man in his twenties, founded it in 2013, after abandoning his studies in Political Science at the Complutense University of Madrid; a time when the global economic crisis hit employment hard. “The outlook was bleak. It was difficult to find work and I decided to embark on the adventure of setting up my own company, ”says Villalobos. With an initial investment of 4,000 euros, he launched the e-commerce website under the name of La Casa de las Carcasas, where he sold mobile accessories. A beginning in which it allied with Amazon, which in that year had not yet become the current giant. “It was learning both to understand how to manage my portal and to know how to sell on these platforms,” ​​he says. Since then, its growth has been meteoric.

In 2014 it opened its first physical store in the Xanadú shopping center, in the Madrid town of Arroyomolinos. “I decided to do it when I realized that the customer needed to test the product or change it in person,” he says. Since then, the opening of stores has been a constant in his travel notebook. It currently has 220, 190 in Spain, which are distributed throughout almost all Spanish cities, “except Burgos or Huesca, where we will be soon.” All of their own ownership, because the franchise system does not fit into their plans. “They have been proposed to us, but, for now, we want our team to manage the management and the image. We trust in growth from within, so as not to lose the value of the brand ”, says the businessman from Cáceres.

Growth that during 2017 ran parallel to that of the Xiaomi telephone brand, with which it signed a collaboration agreement to support the company’s expansion plan in Spain, its implementation in strategic points, as well as logistical support. “An agreement that ended in 2019,” he stresses.

Meanwhile, in 2018, the company’s headquarters suffered a spectacular fire when an electric forklift burned, causing significant damage to facilities and inventory. “He could finish us off, but fortunately he caught us with the economic duties done,” he explains. A situation from which they quickly recovered thanks to the collaboration of suppliers and the people of Jaraíz. “In a week we had product to replace in the store, but reaching normality took us five months,” he says.

One year after the incident, he laid the first stone for the internationalization of the company. In August 2019, it opened a store in Porto. In Portugal, it currently has 18 establishments. In September 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, it landed in Italy, its second destination, where it now has 12 stores.

Ismael Villalobos, founder of La Casa de las Carcasas.

La Casa de las Carcasas boasts sustained growth, only with its own financing, without help from external investors. A development shown by its figures. With 1,300 employees, between Spain, Italy and Portugal, of which 90 are in central services, in 2019 the turnover amounted to 45 million euros, with a profit of 7 million, according to data from the Mercantile Registry. In 2020, the sales figure reached 53 million in an advance given by the company. “The new openings have allowed us to grow 18%, despite the closure of stores for a few months,” argues Villalobos. In addition, it has recently launched a production workshop, in which it has invested 800,000 euros. In the 2019 accounts, the company acknowledged that the Treasury had drawn up review minutes for its last three fiscal years, without the inspection having been closed.

The company’s turnover has its strong point in the physical store. In fact, only 4% of the total comes from online sales. A not very relevant figure, on the one hand, given the explosion of current digital sales, and on the other, its presence in large electronic commerce platforms such as Carrefour, El Corte Inglés or Amazon. Giants whom he decided not to face. “I preferred to join them. I want clients to find me everywhere ”.

Growth plan

For 2021, Villalobos maintains an ambitious growth plan, but prefers not to specify the impact it may have on sales. His project is based on the opening of 50-60 more stores between Spain, Italy and Portugal. In addition, at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 it expects to have a team in France to open a market there in 2022. Its expansion includes reaching Austria and Germany in 2023. A landing with which it intends to add a total of 500 stores.

They are almost insatiable plans that, together with sales and profit figures, seem bulky for a product that, in principle, is sold at affordable prices. “And it is. From 6.95 euros you can buy a case, for example. But 99% of the people who walk through the doors of the stores are potential customers. Since we started until now, the use of mobile phones has spread to more than 90% of the population and, in addition, the number of devices has multiplied ”, he argues.

Data corroborated by the National Markets and Competition Commission, which specifies that, in January 2021, there were almost 56 million mobile lines in Spain. The figure has a lot to do with the business that this device generates around accessories, whose demand revolves around need, but also whim. “We were born as a company to protect the mobile, but today we also sell fashion products: from screen protectors, cases, covers for tablets to boxes for storing headphones or masks. The market is infinite ”.

Its products arrive from Italy or from Asian countries and under the license of international brands such as Disney or Harry Potter. But, in addition, since the start-up of the Jaraíz workshop, they also import raw material and transform and stamp it. A manufacture for which they have their own design team in addition to maintaining collaborations with different brands, illustrators and influencers.

The strong growth since its founding, as well as the ambitious growth plans are usually a claim to receive a call from potential buyers. “Opportunities and proposals always arise, but for now, selling the company is not part of my plans,” concludes Villalobos.