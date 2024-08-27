Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/27/2024 – 6:30

Investment manager Quantum Finance prepared a survey of the ten real estate funds in the agricultural segment (Fiagro-FIIs) that had the greatest appreciation in 2024.

With a return of 37.43%, the Inter Amerra fund, ticket IAAG11, leads the ranking. The asset is managed by Inter Asset, part of Banco Inter. The ranking considers the closing price of the assets adjusted for dividends, that is, it also takes into account dividends distributed in the period from January 2 to August 15.

“Agribusiness funds (Fiagro) have started to show recovery in recent months, especially since June,” says Guide Investimentos’ head of research, Fernando Siqueira, in a report.

Among the factors benefiting agribusiness assets is the appreciation of the dollar, since most producers are exporters. Agribusinesses are also positively impacted by the end of the cycle of falling basic interest rates, since the yield of many of their assets is linked to the CDI, which is historically close to the Selic.

Check out the complete ranking of the highest returns:

Ranking Name Ticker Management Return 1 INTER AMERRA FIAGRO FII IAAG11 Inter Asset 37.44% 2 SPARTA FIAGRO FII CRAA11 Sparta Investment Funds 16.89% 3 NEX CREDIT AGRO FIAGRO FII NEXG11 Nex Resource Management 16.12% 4 SUNO FIAGRO FII SNAG11 Suno Asset 9.29% 5 KINEA AGRO CREDIT FIAGRO FII KNCA11 Kinea Investments 6.08% 6 VALUE CRA FIAGRO FII VGIA11 Valora Investments 3.51% 7 GREENWICH AGRO FIAGRO FII GRWA11 Greenwich Investments 3.26% 8 DEVANT FIAGRO FII DCRA11 Devant Asset 2.63% 9 051 AGRO FARMS III FIAGRO FII REAL ESTATE FZDB11 051 Capital 2.27% 10 ECOAGRO I FIAGRO FII EGAF11 Eco Agro 2.13%

Quantum’s survey also identified the 10 Fiagro-FIIs with the highest net worth in July. In this list, Kinea Credito Agro Fiagro FII took first place. Check out the top 10 listed:

Ranking Name Ticker Management Net worth 1 KINEA AGRO CREDIT FIAGRO FII KNCA11 Kinea Investments R$ 2,218,832,872.72 2 ITAÚ ASSET RURAL FIAGRO FII RURA11 Itaú Asset Management R$ 1,603,261,622.96 3 XP AGRO CREDIT FIAGRO FII XPAG11 XP Asset Management R$ 1,445,703,404.44 4 VALUE CRA FIAGRO FII VGIA11 Valora Investments R$ 830,301,113.35 5 RIZA EOS FIAGRO FII RZEO11 Riza Asset Management R$ 718,743,802.08 6 KIJANI ASATALA FIAGRO FII KJNT11 Kijani Investments R$ 674,050,829.51 7 NE LOGISTIC FII NELO11 XP Asset Management R$ 658,003,003.21 8 RIZA AGRO FIAGRO FII RZAG11 Riza Asset Management R$ 651,773,293.41 9 051 AGRO FARMS III FIAGRO FII REAL ESTATE FZDB11 051 Capital R$ 608,319,205.46 10 SUNO FIAGRO FII SNAG11 Suno Asset R$ 504,465,342.43

The Fiagros-FIIs

Just as real estate funds can be made of paper or bricks, fiagros can also be made of paper, land or mixed. In the first case, the portfolio is made up of Agribusiness Credit Letters (LCAs) and Agribusiness Receivable Certificates (CRAs).

Land FIAGRs, in parallel with brick FIIs, have physical assets in their portfolio. “Just as brick FIIs buy a building, for example, I also have FIAGRs that can specialize in buying the land on which production is carried out,” summarizes Bruno Lund, partner and manager at Ecoagro. FIAGRs with physical assets can also count on silos, which are storage systems for agricultural production.

“We currently have few strategies focused on physical assets. In these cases, the funds focus on agricultural land and/or silos, which are leased to producers,” explains Empiricus Research analyst Caio Nabuco de Araújo.

The Empiricus specialist explains that fiagros are exempt from income tax on their earnings as a form of incentive, precisely because they are aimed at the general public. “Individuals are the main investors in these funds,” he says.

Most of the fiagros are listed on the stock exchange. Therefore, it is possible to buy a share in them through the investment broker of your choice. “It was designed for the general public, a waiter, a housewife, a cleaner, a worker,” says Lund.

Some Fiagros-FIIs can pay dividends, defined by the fund manager. “It obviously needs to have generated profitability to have income to pay, so it needs to be in good financial health,” explains Lund.

How Fiagros work

Fiagros are a category of investment funds that include other investments in the agribusiness chain. In addition to those focused on real estate assets, there are two other types:

Credit Rights (Fiagro-FIDC): purchase credit assets from producers who need resources to maintain or expand their businesses;

purchase credit assets from producers who need resources to maintain or expand their businesses; Shareholdings (Fiagro-FIP): acquire shares in a company, so it is as if the investor were buying shares in different agricultural companies.

All Fiagros are risky assets, since agribusiness can be impacted by factors such as climate and commodity prices. Therefore, when investing in Fiagros, try to add other investment classes to protect yourself through diversification. It is also recommended to have an emergency fund of at least six months of your living expenses saved when investing in riskier assets.