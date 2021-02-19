Arévalo Estudios is located in a privileged area, a few meters from Av. Córdoba and Av. Niceto Vega. Located in a place with easy access to public transport and a few blocks from gastronomic and commercial centers. Close to various points of interest: Flea Market, Plaza Mafalda, Audiovisual Pole, Plaza Serrano, Arcos District, among others. Without a doubt, Arevalo Studios It is an attractive project that is located in an ideal area to live or work.

“The venture is accessible both for the user who wants to acquire his first home, as well as for the intelligent investor who is looking for an income, since his units are professionally suitable and enabled for temporary rent”, affirmed Daniel Mintzer, founding partner of G&D Developers.

Premium product

Dispose of excellent amenities: GYM, Jacuzzi, Solarium, SUM, Laundry and optional garages. The units are delivered with high-quality finishes that make Arévalo Estudios a premium product: vinyl flooring, hermetic double-glazed aluminum carpentry, granite countertops in the kitchen and marble in the bathroom, top-brand faucets and toilets, electric stoves, air conditioning cold / heat installed, central hot water, generator set and electronic lock on the access doors to the units, among others.

Financing and fees

The financing consists of a 40% advance and comfortable installments in pesos adjusted by the construction camera index. “In addition, those who pay the apartment in a single payment are recognized a monthly rent, from the moment of payment to possession,” concluded Daniel Mintzer.

For more information, contact 4777-5003, by whatsapp 113129-6417 or by mail [email protected]

