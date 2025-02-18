How to install the digital certificate on your mobile with your ID

In a context in which more and more administrative procedures are managed through the Internet, having a digital certificate on the mobile phone has become a need for many citizens. This document allows you to identify safely on multiple official platforms, sign documents electronically and make efforts without the need to attend public bodies.

How to use public employment, the new app to find out all opposition calls

The National Currency and Timbre Factory (FNMT) facilitates obtaining this digital certificate directly from a smartphone, using the National Electronic Identity Document (DNIE). Thanks to this option, the obtaining process is streamlined, eliminating the need to go to a registration office to prove identity. Next, the necessary steps to install it on a mobile device are explained.

Requirements to obtain the digital certificate with the DNIE

Before starting the process, it is essential to have a series of basic elements that will allow the installation of the certificate in a satisfactory certificate:

Electronic DNI with chip: It is necessary to have a valid DNIE and contain the activated digital certificates. In the event that they have expired, they can be renewed in the machines enabled at the National Police police stations.

DNIE PIN: It is a code that is delivered to the citizen at the time of issuing its identity document. If it has been forgotten, it is possible to recover it in an ID Office.

Mobile telephone with NFC technology: This function allows the chip reading integrated in the DNIE by approaching the device.

Official application of the FNMT: Available in the Google Play Store and in the Apple App Store, this application is the access point to request and download the digital certificate.

Steps for the installation of the digital certificate on the mobile

1. Download of the official application

The first step is to install the “FNMT Digital Certificate” application, which can be found in Android and IOS Application stores. This tool will be responsible for managing the application and storage of the certificate on the device.

2. Application of the digital certificate

Once the application is installed, the “Request digital certificate” option must be selected and then choose the alternative that allows you to be accredited by reading the DNIE.

At this point, it will be necessary to accept the terms and conditions of use before proceeding with identification.

3. Introduction of personal data

To complete the application, the user must provide an email address, which will be used to receive the necessary verification code in the next step.

The FNMT will send an email with a confirmation code, which must be entered into the application to continue with the process.





4. Identification with electronic ID

This is the key step of the process, since it is where the identity of the applicant is verified using the DNIE. To do this, these steps must be followed:

Introduce the Can Code, which is printed on the front of the DNIE, in the lower right corner.

Enter the DNIE pin, previously configured or recovered in a police station.

Approach the DNIE to the back of the mobile phone so that the application can read its chip using NFC. It is essential to keep the document in that position until reading is completed.

If everything has been done correctly, the identity will be verified and the digital certificate may be discharged.

5. Download and installation of the certificate

With the identity confirmed, the application will allow downloading and installing the digital certificate on the device. This will be stored on the mobile and can be used in compatible applications or browsers that require digital authentication.

How to request and understand your Social Security Life Report







With this method, any user with an electronic ID can obtain their digital certificate on the mobile in a matter of minutes, without the need to go to an office to prove their identity. The electronic administration continues to progress, offering increasingly accessible tools for the management of procedures digitally.