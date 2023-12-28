According to a recent study by GfK, in 2023 there will be over 17 million smart TVs in use throughout Italy, a number growing by 5% compared to 2022. This new appliance offers many advantages, but we must also be aware of the possible risks associated to safety.

Among the useful tools to defend against virtual threats is the Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN doesn't just protect your online privacy, it also lets you use your smart TV more securely by reducing intrusive ads and potential malware infections.

In this guide, we'll take a closer look at how you can start using a VPN on your smart TV and why it's worth doing.

Pros of VPN on a Smart TV

Let's start by taking a look at the advantages that this technology holds, particularly when applied to a television connected to the Internet:

Privacy Protection: The virtual private network encrypts your smart TV's Internet traffic, thus preventing outside parties from tracking and analyzing your online activities. This is particularly important if you use your smart TV to watch multimedia content, as this data can be used to discover your preferences and, consequently, profile you for commercial purposes.

Protection from ISP connection throttling: Some Internet connectivity providers (ISPs) may reduce your download and upload speeds when you stream content (which consumes a lot of bandwidth). A VPN can help you overcome this problem, maintaining a stable and high-performance connection.

How to connect your Smart TV to VPN

The connection procedure is not particularly complex, but could still be difficult depending on the user's digital skills and the television model they own.

Compatibility check

First of all, check if your smart TV supports VPN apps. While Android TVs allow direct installation of VPN apps by default, other models may require additional configuration. To check the compatibility of your model, we recommend that you consult the user manual or contact the manufacturer's customer support.

Choose your VPN

The market is vast and the solutions are many. In this context, it is essential to select a reliable and quality VPN. Free VPN services cannot guarantee the same level of security and performance as paid ones.

When choosing a VPN for your smart TV, consider the following factors:

Speed: The download and upload performance of your VPN connection is important, especially when it comes to streaming high-definition multimedia content.

Security: Choose only virtual private networks that use strong encryption protocols to protect your data.

Compatibility: The VPN will need to be compatible with your smart TV.

Price: If a VPN is free, it will likely sell your data to third parties to support its business.

Installing the VPN

On Android TV, you can download the VPN app from the Play Store. To install a VPN on Apple TVsimply configure the virtual private network directly on your router, so as to cascade protect all connected devices, or you can share the VPN connection from another device.

Setting up a VPN on non-Android Smart TVs

Let's see in more detail what to do if a smart TV does not directly support VPN apps:

Setting up the VPN on your router: Connecting your router to your virtual private network will allow all connected devices, including your smart TV, to take advantage of the VPN's protective capabilities. To set up a VPN on your router, follow the device vendor's instructions or the guides on official VPN sites.

Sharing your VPN connection via Ethernet: If you already have a VPN installed on another device, you can connect it to your smart TV via an Ethernet cable to share the VPN connection.

Using a VPN on a non-smart TV

If you have a traditional TV, there are still solutions that allow you to use a VPN every time you need to access online content:

Using devices to stream to HDMI: Google's Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick allow you to transform a traditional television into a smart TV. By connecting these devices to a VPN, you can protect your TV too.

Final thoughts

Using a VPN can offer several benefits, including protecting your privacy and improving streaming quality.

It is worth remembering that, in Italy, using a VPN on Smart TVs is 100% legal. However, given the constraints imposed in other countries in this regard, it is important to check local regulations before using a VPN.