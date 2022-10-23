People stress themselves in searching for ways to enhance their productivity at work, whether in order to maintain their jobs or in order to raise their financial income, and they use various means for this purpose, such as turning off their smartphones during work, blocking calls or staying away from communication networks, but a specialized report surveyed Experts’ opinions and came to a completely different conclusion.
According to a report published by the American “Fast Company” website, and seen by “Al Arabiya.net”, the best way to enhance productivity and increase the financial income of any person can be summed up in one simple thing, which is “to be kind to others.”
“Becoming kinder is probably the better version of yourself, where you can enter a state of mind that makes you more focused and accomplished,” the company news and employee website quoted Vishin Lakiani, author of The 6, as saying.
“The most important thing we have to do every day is maintain a state of happiness,” says Lakiani, co-founder of the health app Mind Valley. “Studies on positivity quotient (PQ) – the ratio of positive thoughts to generic thoughts – show that the higher your happiness rating, the better and more productive you work.”
Instead of practicing the traditional process of meditation that sharpens a person’s focus, Lakiani recommends meditation that helps improve the personality traits that make a person kinder to others and happier.
“The most important thing in life is your level of personal growth,” he says. “The people who really do crush it in life have money pouring in, their relationships are great, their health is radiant, and they are in the right emotional state. It all requires making growth the main thing in your life.”
Lakiani stresses, though, that the focus on growth can be ego-driven, and as a result being kind to yourself and others is an essential skill.
Lakiani describes kindness as “a superpower and the ultimate productivity hack. It’s also rare, because we are unable to be kind when we are faced with stress, exhaustion or fear.”
