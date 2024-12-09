One of the training methods that are trending in the fitness universe is pyramid training, a technique to increase strength and muscle mass. We will tell you, from the hand of two experts, what it consists of, what are the keys to putting it into practice effectively and responsibly and what objectives can be achieved with this way of training in the gym.

Diego Ruiz, director of product and innovation at Abada Club and fitness specialist, explains that pyramidal strength training allows you to increase the body’s muscle mass “through progressive variation of load and repetitions in each series of exercises. “It is based on modifying intensity and volume at the same time,” says David Castel, fitness manager at Viding, about the popular training methodology.

Generally, explains Diego Ruiz, “four series are performed” per exercise. And in each of these pyramid training series, David Castel points out, the intensity (or weight) is usually “increased while the volume (or repetitions) is reduced, or vice versa.”

Therefore, as the professional from Abada Club, the first gym (with coworking area included) of a new luxury chain that is about to open its doors in the Salamanca neighborhood of Madrid, describes, pyramid training "is included in the "methods of repeated maximum efforts and seek to perform high loads, repeating the exercise until fatigue is achieved."









The fitness manager of Viding, a chain of sports centers with facilities in different cities in Spain, expresses himself along the same lines. For David Castel, pyramid training is not a specific way of structuring isolated training, but rather “it could be considered a training method in which, through some principles, the load (series, repetitions and intensity) is structured based on an objective. specifically.

A versatile training method

One of the keys to the popularity of pyramid training is its ability to adapt to different needs or physical work plans. “It was quickly extended to other sports modalities due to its easy application, in addition to different versions of the same training emerging,” says Diego Ruiz. «It is fully compatible with other methodologies. In fact, it is common to see in training sessions how pyramid training is combined with flat series or the famous descending series», indicates David Castel in this regard.

The versatility and adaptability of pyramid training is such that it is used with the aim of improving strength and muscle development “by a large number of athletes, among whom bodybuilders, fitness practitioners and those dedicated to exercise stand out.” bodybuilding in general, although it is also very suitable for runners, cyclists and swimmers,” says Diego Ruiz. «Actually, for all sports, since Strength is a basic quality to achieve performance in any discipline», adds the Abada Club professional.

In this sense, David Castel explains that, “although it is usually more suitable for athletes of an intermediate-advanced level,” as it is a type of work that “normally aims to create aprogressive adaptation to higher intensity training“, can be recommended for any profile.”

One of the keys to practicing a type of pyramid training, Viding’s fitness manager emphasizes, is that “it prioritizes adaptation to the volume and technique of the exercises over the intensity in the initiation phases.”

Furthermore, Diego Ruiz points out that, although pyramid training “can be compatible with other methodologies (principle of training variability), for any training system to achieve maximum effectiveness it is advisable to maintain it for at least 2 to 4 weeks.” . This is called the “Training Continuity Principle,” adds the product and innovation director of Abada Club.

Variants of pyramid training

Like any other flexible training methodology, pyramid training consists of different variants.

“The name pyramid training comes from the geometric figure of the pyramid, where as you go up (increase intensity) it becomes narrower (volume is reduced),” explains David Castel. “With this analogy,” he adds, “we can imagine different types: ascending (you increase intensity and reduce volume), descending (you reduce intensity and increase volume), or double (first the ascending phase and then the descending phase).”

Diego Ruiz goes a little deeper into each of the three pyramid training variants referred to by David Castel. This is how he describes each of them:

Ascending pyramid: “the classic of classics,” he says. It consists of increasing the weight in each series, decreasing the repetitions in each of them. In this exercise you start with a moderate load of approximately 60% RM, with a medium-high number of repetitions. Then the load increases until it reaches 90 or 95% 1RM—reducing the number of repetitions. “It is ideal for gaining muscle strength,” he concludes.

Descending pyramid: “It works in reverse of the ascending method and is ideal for hypertrophying the muscle,” argues Diego Ruiz. It starts with a higher load and fewer repetitions and decreases as you go from one set to another, but the repetitions increase.

Double pyramid: It consists of a combination of ascending and descending pyramid training. “This is a highly recommended method for hypertrophy,” says the product and innovation director of Abada Club.

In all pyramid training variants, fatigue can be sought, but “it will depend on the nature of the effort used,” points out David Castel. «If the intensity is high and we approach the maximum (or muscle failure) the accumulated fatigue will be greater. Reaching a higher degree of fatigue will depend on the objective of the training, whether it is an objective of improving strength, hypertrophy or resistance… and of course on the user experience,” explains the Viding fitness manager.

Diego Ruiz recommends, for profiles with an average level, that they do not seek the high level, the following trick within pyramid training: «Good results are obtained by leaving two repetitions before failure at the end of each series, and it is much less harmful for people who “They are looking for general physical conditioning,” he says.

Two examples of pyramid training

In conclusion, with the intention of ground everything discussed from a theoretical level about pyramid trainingwe asked Diego Ruiz and David Castel, the two experts from Abada Club and Viding respectively, to provide a concrete example of pyramid training.

Diego Ruiz gives the example of what a series of ascending pyramid-type pyramid training would be like, which usually follows, according to Ruiz, this pattern:

Set 1 – light weight: 12-16 repetitions

Set 2 – light/medium weight: 10-12 repetitions

Series 3 – medium weight: 8-10 repetitions

Set 4 – heavy weight: 4-6 repetitions

For his part, David Castel focuses on a bench press exercise within a strength training session. This would be the pattern of this exercise — «The weight in each series increases progressively at the same time that the repetitions decrease,” says Castel—following pyramid training:

Series 1: 15 repetitions with 40 kg

Series 2: 12 repetitions with 50 kg

Series 3: 9 repetitions with 60 kg

Series 4: 6 repetitions with 70 kg.

A simple method to apply if these factors are controlled

In short, as you read, pyramid training is a simple training method to follow in the gym, regardless of your physical level.

«It is a simple method, whose The greatest difficulty lies in selecting the loads, choosing the weight and the number of repetitions well. It is key to safely achieving the desired results. In this sense, it is where the most mistakes are made,” says Diego Ruiz as a final piece of advice.

The director of product and innovation at Abada Club also considers it necessary to “monitor very carefully the execution of the exercises in situations of high loads and when fatigued.” In this sense, David Castel recommends “choosing an exercise in which you master the technique” and “following a structure of 3-6 series of this pyramid exercise.”

Furthermore, Viding’s fitness manager advises “starting with a rep range of between 6 and 15” and “start with controlled intensities or weights and move away from the maximum or failure… there will be time to move up and progress.”

In conclusion, the two experts consulted recommend pyramid training to train in the gym, always under the guidance and accompaniment of a qualified professional.

«Although it is a classic training method, devised in the 70s, it is still valid and provides results in training, and can be adapted for various strength gains; maximum, hypertrophy or strength resistance,” says Diego Ruiz. “It is a type of training popularized by strength training, but it is totally transferable to resistance training or other disciplines where you increase the intensity and reduce the volume,” concludes David Castel.