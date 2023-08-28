Of Christine Brown

To develop strength you have to opt for work on the barbell but to increase muscle mass the repetitions with weights are equivalent but you have to work harder

For those who go to the gym and practice workouts to develop strength and resistance (not necessarily body building) this is the most debated dilemma in the weight room: Is it better to lift heavy loads for a few repetitions or lighter weights for a higher number of repetitions? The debate between athletes and coaches is now centuries old: what is the right combination to obtain the best results? In truth there are an incredible number of combinations and factors that interact with each other and must be taken into consideration to maximize the results on strength and muscle mass. Now a new study published on the British Journal of Sports Medicine somewhat confirms what has emerged in recent years from other works: it's not true that heavier weights loaded on the barbell are the only option. A lot actually depends on what the goal is.

The new studio In the new study, researchers from McMaster University, Canada, led by Stuart Phillips (which has already published numerous works on the subject) examined 192 randomized controlled trials for a total of a sample of over 5,000 peopleequally divided between women and men. The sample size is such that the work is unique, and years of work have gone into analyzing massive amounts of data revolving around three key variables of resistance training: higher loads versus lower loads; single or multiple workouts on muscle groups and training frequency: one, two, three or more sessions per week.

The choice of weight depends on the lens Most fitness experts have come to the conclusion that using the heaviest weights, which can only be lifted three to five times, is most effective for increasing strength while using lighter weightswhich can be lifted eight to ten times, is equivalent to heavy loads or even works better for increase muscle mass. And science backs it up. The choice of which type of exercise to perform and with which weights essentially depends on the goals you set yourself. If the goal is to build strength, lifting heavy loads is an efficient way to do it. If the goal is to build muscle mass, weight training also works. For a long time it was believed that muscle fibers grew more when lifting heavier weights. Actually now there are confirmations that even the lightest weights are an important workout for building muscle fiber. To equalize the two types of workouts is however the fatigue: it will take more repetitions of the exercise with small weights to get to the same result.

Same muscle mass but not the same strength «It is very true that those who use small weights can achieve the same muscle mass as those who use much heavier weights, but not the same strength he comments Gianfranco Beltrami, specialist in Sports Medicine and vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation —. It is in fact widely documented and known that to use medium loads to exhaustion or high loads leads to the same results as regards the hypertrophy of the muscle fibers and therefore the volume of the muscle». However, it must be reiterated, when it comes to muscle strength, research shows that you need to lift increasingly heavier loads to maximize gains.

More repetitions with light weights Not everyone can lift heavy loads due to age or injuries sustained. It is still possible to gain muscle mass benefits with lower intensity training and lighter weights, but it will be necessary do many repetitions, until you feel exhausted that is, reaching what is known in jargon as the "fatigue point". That means 20 to 30 reps, sometimes more. "If you choose to lift lighter weights, you'll have to do more reps to get the same benefits you would get by lifting heavy weights," Beltrami clarifies.