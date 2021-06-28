June 30 is World Social Media Day. These platforms are increasingly consolidated as a center for information and consultation before making purchases, especially among young users, who see these services as a channel with high potential to influence their decisions.

In Argentina there are 37 million Internet users, which represents almost 80% of the population. Of that total value, 79.3% (36 million users) actively use social networks such as Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, according to a study by We Are Social Y Hootsuite.

Social networks have become essential and any company can set foot on them. They constitute an open space to establish a direct relationship with the public.

Also, if used strategically, they become a very powerful tool. “The best thing about social networks is that they are available to everyone”Says Marisol de la Fuente, Marketing Manager at Napse.

Objective and strategy

The first step to making the most of them is to define your goal. That is, why use these communication channels: generate new customers, provide service or create community.

“Large investments are not required to carry out a good commercial strategy, anyone can do it and achieve good results, from a small entrepreneur to a large company,” de la Fuente details.

The way of working content strategy will be directly linked to the objective and, consequently, also the metrics that will mark if the execution is being successful.

Platforms



Second, you have to define which social networks to be on. Not all vehicles are suitable for all makes, so an analysis should be made on the characteristics of the company, its language, its personality, its voice.



And each of the platforms has a specific language, its own code, with which the message must be consistent.

Then, the audiences will have to be evaluated: what they talk about, what content they consume, what they interact with and what effective strategies are being carried out by others When preparing the content, we must not lose sight of the fact that users seek information, entertainment or inspiration through the networks.

“The contents must be focused on offering value, because users are not looking on social networks for a catalog full of 2×1 promotions but for something relevant to their life”Added de la Fuente.

It is also important to constantly evaluate strategy and flexibility. “There are no magic recipes, no tyrant algorithms. Creating value is a matter of consistency, coherence and persistence, all fundamental elements to create credibility and community ”, indicate de Napse.

Some practices are very generalized to achieve an increase in followers. However, many of them are nothing more than a myth and are actually bad habits:

Advice

Create original and relevant content for users.

Use good quality images.

Use hashtags and tags sparingly.

Generate content with which users can interact.

Check comments and messages frequently and reply to them

What not to do

Using hashtags and tags excessively.

Use poor quality images.

Using images in violation of copyright.

Make sweepstakes that force users to make an excessive amount of slogans.

Massively follow other accounts to get more followers.

Do not reply to comments and messages.

Publish exactly the same content on all platforms.

