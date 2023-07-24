Imagine seals swimming in the sea with electronic tagging that sends real-time marine data to scientists in their laboratories. Or nearshore archaeologists receiving automatic alerts when a diver walks on a valuable wreck. All of this is getting closer and closer to reality thanks to connected underwater technologies, which help monitor and protect the world’s oceans. Technologies also capable of clarifying many of the mysteries that the sea still hides.

a new frontier

“A lot has been invested in companies and institutions dedicated to space exploration, but we still have oceans to explore around us,” says Vladimir Djapic, innovation partner of the EU-funded project. TEUTA. 70% of the Earth is covered by oceans and more than four fifths have never been mapped, explored or observed by the human eye.

More information:

The Underwater Internet of Things, or IoUT, is a network of smart, connected sensors and devices that facilitate communication at sea. It contrasts with the Internet of Things, or IoT, which encompasses everything from smartphones to devices that allow you to remotely activate your heating. TEUTA was running from October 2020 to March 2022. The project helped the Croatian company H20 Robotics to develop and sell low-cost, lightweight acoustic devices and robotic platforms for underwater wireless networks.

“With a limited number of subsea network installations, only a small part of the coastal areas could be explored,” says Djapic, president and CEO of Zagreb-based H20 Robotics. Advances in subsea technologies are expected to transform many industries, including marine biology, environmental monitoring, construction, and geology.

like whales

TEUTA has developed acoustic technology that mimics the communication of whales and dolphins. Acoustic waves, unlike those of radio or optical communication, travel long underwater distances regardless of whether the water is cloudy or clear. Remote sensors, meters, detection systems or cameras installed in an underwater area collect data and send it to a buoy on the surface. The buoy in turn sends the information wirelessly to the base, through the cloud, without the need for communication cables.

According to Djapic, one priority area is improving communications between divers and their colleagues on land. “For example, a diver working on an underwater construction site might message a supervisor and request assistance, instruments, etc.,” she says. Scientists will also benefit from, for example, being able to remotely switch on a water quality meter installed on the seabed from their laboratories.

As for archaeologists, they could use the technology to help protect vulnerable underwater areas with intrusion detection technology installed in remote locations. Of course, TEUTA’s technology will help another EU-funded project, tectonic, whose objective is to improve the documentation and protection of underwater cultural heritage in three pilot sites. Those places are the Capo Rizzuto natural marine protected area in southern Italy, the ancient submerged port of Aegina in Greece’s Saronic Gulf and a shipwreck in the Deseado estuary in Argentina.

Other applications could be found, such as agriculture or deep-sea mining, according to Djapic. For public agencies or non-governmental organizations that monitor water quality, this technology could eliminate the need for researchers to go to collect samples in person and to take them to the laboratory.

TEUTA has provided a boost for emerging underwater communication technologies. However, more work needs to be done on its commercialization and popularization, says Djapic. “Everything has to be analyzed,” he says. “Our technology allows us to measure environmental parameters.”

[Los océanos] They are the most common habitats on Earth, but the least observed due to the complexity of the observation on site and the costs of surveillance work” Gabriele Pieri, member of the National Research Council of Rome

Sensors and samplers

Meanwhile, in Italy, a team of researchers is looking for a new method of obtaining oceanographic data based on sensors and samplers capable of being integrated into previous observatories and platforms. In this way it would be possible to collect large amounts of useful information for, for example, the proposal of the European digital twin of the ocean (European DTO, Digital Twin of the Ocean), announced in February 2022. The twin will be a real-time digital replica of the ocean integrating both live and historical data.

By developing a new generation of marine technologies, the European project NAUTILI it will collect previously inaccessible information and improve understanding of physical, chemical and biological changes in the oceans. The project will last four years until its conclusion in September 2024 and is coordinated by Gabriele Pieri, from the National Research Council in Rome. “We intend to fill a gap that exists in ocean observation,” says Pieri. “They are the most common habitats on Earth, but the least observed due to the complexity of the observation on site and the costs of surveillance work”.

NAUTILOS technology is already being tested in the Baltic Sea and the Mediterranean, as well as in the Aegean and Adriatic. The sensors can, for example, measure the levels of chlorophyll type a and dissolved oxygen in the water, important indicators of water quality and, by extension, the presence of fish, helping to protect their populations. Sensors and samplers that collect information on the concentration of microplastics in water also provide insight into the impact of anthropogenic ocean pollution.

Help fins and hands

One of the NAUTILOS partners, the National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), has even registered some particular companions: seals. These marine creatures, which swim from the Valdés peninsula (Argentina), have been tagged with sensors that record valuable data about the animals and their habitats.

The NAUTILOS team, made up of companies and research centers, develops more than a dozen types of sensors and samplers, including remote sensing technologies and microplastic detectors. The project aims to demonstrate that the new instruments are compatible with platforms that already exist and others that will be active in the future and that they can be used interchangeably with both without complications.

Such instruments are relatively inexpensive, can be rapidly deployed, and are compatible with the use of other equipment, which has many advantages. For example, a sensor can be mounted on an autonomous underwater vehicle and then attached to a fixed buoy.

Citizen science is an important part of NAUTILOS, which works with volunteers organizing campaigns on ocean plastics, for example, as well as scuba diving associations, whose members can test new technologies and provide feedback.

The team has also developed a smartphone app that allows divers to post photos of underwater flora or fauna for further evaluation by researchers. “Citizen interest in science has surprised me a lot, many people want to help improve life in the sea,” commented Pieri.

Article originally published in Horizon, the magazine of Investigation and Innovation of the European Union.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.