2022 should have been the year of rebirth after two gloomy years of pandemic. However, in reality, Covid has not left us, there‘influence became more aggressive, a war broke out in the heart of Europethe summer drought and the lack of water made us touch the consequences of climate change, electricity and gas bills and the price of petrol have skyrocketedL’inflation exceeded 10%. 2022 has been a year that is far from simple and full of anxiety. For a better 2023 we must therefore equip ourselves to build a major one psychological resilience finding the right strategies to combat stress and anxiety.