Eight months have passed since a new coronavirus turned 2020 into the year of the pandemic. Science, in the midst of the largest avalanche of studies in history, has discovered a thousand aspects about the disease and many decisive factors to mitigate its damages. For example: masks for everyone, physical distancing, hand hygiene and avoiding crowds, especially indoors. But there are still gaps, doubts and certainties that are not well established that should be resolved as soon as possible to move forward with less risk towards the day when we have an effective and safe vaccine.

The Johns Hopkins University, whose documents and specialists have been of reference throughout the pandemic, has published a document in which it put on the table six of these questions that should be resolved. For this reason, they demand that the main national research organizations put all the meat on the grill to offer the necessary answers in matters as decisive as contagion methods, the decisive role of indoor ventilation or the role played by children, more even when schools reopen.

“If activities that would normally take place in closed indoor environments could be moved outdoors, that would allow them to continue operating with greater safety”

The report, signed among others by the prestigious epidemiologist Caitlin Rivers and the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, Tom Inglesby, is aimed at “resetting” the US response to the second wave they suffer, but as they warn in the text , the responses to the pandemic are universal: “It is a challenge that goes far beyond what any State, territory or community can handle alone. It is only our collective action that will generate the necessary change to regain control ”. The document is structured as a decalogue, with general recommendations such as ensuring protective equipment for essential professionals (health workers, but also employees of the food industry). Or ask, in the event of uncontrolled transmission, the closure of “high-risk indoor environments where people congregate, such as bars, restaurants, entertainment venues, gyms and indoor religious spaces, and possibly indoor offices where the risk of transmission is not can reduce through mitigation efforts ”.

One of the points calls for the development of a rapid research agenda “to face the main challenges that have arisen.” The authors list those challenges, the six “priority” questions that we should answer as soon as possible to safely surf the second wave.

1- Ventilation systems

“Are there engineering solutions to improve ventilation systems in buildings that can be done quickly and inexpensively?” The authors of the report ask. In recent months, the evidence that the greatest risk of contagion occurs indoors has only grown. The difference between the risk in a venue or outdoors is enormous, it could be almost 20 times greater: a beach has nothing to do with a bar. For this reason, the report clearly recommends that leisure, work and learning should be moved abroad: “If the activities that would normally be carried out in closed indoor environments could be moved outdoors, that would allow them to continue operating with greater safety” .

Air quality specialists have been demanding that the importance of constant ventilation indoors be emphasized, because it has been observed that the flow of air from outside through windows and doors, or good systems that renew the interior air with that of outside They are essential measures to prevent virus-containing particles from floating in the room until they infect someone. But there are still unresolved questions regarding air filtration equipment and other systems that could be useful where ventilation is not possible.

2- Contagion methods

Linking with the previous question, more and more evidence indicates the danger of contagion from aerosols, those tiny particles that escape from the mouth when coughing and speaking and remain in suspension. “What is the relative contribution of the transmission of aerosols and fomites [contacto directo con objetos contaminados], and how should our mitigation practices be modified to address those findings? ”the report asks. The question is very relevant at this time, shortly after the World Health Organization recognized that aerosols can be a route of contagion, since before they considered it something anecdotal.

“How can public communications about reducing the risk of transmission be improved and how can those messages be tailored to the highest risk groups?”

Observations of super-contagious scenarios indoors, where a significant number of people contract the disease without coming into direct contact with patient zero, makes some scientists think that the role of aerosols is much greater than that of contact with surfaces. These fomites are the reason why insistent hand washing is requested, but if it were known that aerosols play an even more important role, it would force to propose more measures aimed at combating this route, such as interior ventilation. A new study recently released shows that the virus remains in the air of a room, with the capacity to infect, at more than the recommended two meters.

3- Improve the use of masks

There are countries where masks are used reluctantly, such as the US, and others that are more compliant in general. But we know that there are gaps and circumstances in which its use is relaxed. “How can mask-wearing behaviors be improved and expanded?” The Johns Hopkins report asks, implying the intervention of specialists in communication of science and persuasion. Since the beginning of the pandemic, many manuals have been published to help improve compliance with these measures, such as messages that appeal to solidarity. But it is also necessary to increase the real knowledge of the usefulness of the mask: for example, it is not only to contain the cough, the aerosols also escape en masse when speaking, shouting or singing. In addition, the report asks whether “facial coverings can be improved to make them more comfortable and improve filtration.”

4- Communication that changes behaviors

“How can public communications about reducing the risk of transmission be improved and how can these messages be adapted to the highest risk groups?” In this phase of the pandemic, some people may begin to show weary of restrictions and not all groups behave the same: older people are more careful and stay at home, while young people take advantage of the opening of discos that allow the authorities. For example, in the last week, more than 85% of the new infections registered in the Canary Islands were in people under 30 years of age, with numerous contacts in quarantine from a single party. Social psychology and science communication have a lot to gain.

“What do families and school communities need to facilitate safe and effective learning, either in person or remotely, and how can we ensure that vulnerable children and families are supported?”

“Consistency of messages will play an important role in overcoming misinformation and ideological differences that contribute to poor compliance with public health guidelines,” the report states. In addition, it notes that political leaders and scientists must work closely together in policy development and communication to the public. And it recommends: “The guidance should reflect the experience of social scientists, who can advise on how to meaningfully engage with individuals and communities, particularly marginalized and underserved communities that are disproportionately affected by the pandemic.” .

5- What is the role of children?

The big question, which has not been resolved since the beginning of the pandemic, and which has ranged from those who considered them super contagious without evidence to those who argued that they could barely infect: “What is the role of children, especially asymptomatic children, in the transmission? Do children transmit the virus at rates similar to those of adults? As confinement measures have been mitigated, scientists have been able to observe natural situations in which minors play a role in contagion events, but their relative importance remains unclear. For example, an important sprout in a camp with minors in the US, in which the monitors wore masks, but not the students.

6- Back to school

As September approaches, the pressure to solve the problem of opening schools is greater. There are disastrous examples, such as the one that occurred in Israel when they reopened schools by controlling their contagion curve. There, in the heat of the heat wave, classrooms were closed to put air conditioning, damaging ventilation, and children were allowed to remove their masks. The result: sprouts in classes. “Schools,” the report explains, “which could be considered indoor crowds, are distinguished by their important role in the community and the unique epidemiology of children.” “Decisions about how and when to reopen schools are complex and require consideration of many factors and the implementation of careful mitigation measures,” acknowledge the authors. And they wonder, “What do families and school communities need to facilitate safe and effective learning, either in person or remotely, and how can we ensure that vulnerable children and families are supported?” The report, therefore, also refers to what to do to improve remote teaching, a problem that can be an insurmountable burden for families without resources.

“The more we know about this virus, the better informed our decisions will be. And we can be sure that there will be many more difficult decisions, including those for schools, until we find a safe and effective vaccine that is accessible to all, ”warns Rivers. It is time for science to continue providing answers.

