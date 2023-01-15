Take a strong breath; put a foot in; then the other; go down until you sit down, without thinking, with determination; try not to hyperventilate, breathe at a normal rate. In what lasts a sigh you find yourself submerged in ice water up to your neck or armpit —the two options are equally valid, the choice only depends on the audacity of each one—, and surrounded by 120 kilos of ice. At Parvati Yoga Malaga, a yoga room in the center of the Andalusian cityAt noon on a sunny December day, a group of seven people forms a circle around a metal tub, chanting the mantra om, while inside the bathtub someone holds the two degrees Celsius that the submersible thermometer marks. Some have already experienced it and others will do so later. The cold seeps through every pore. There is no room for any thought, just live in the present. To be, to exist, which is not little, given the circumstances. Breathe, feel and focus on the body’s response.

The first thirty seconds of immersion in ice are crucial, since it is the minimum time that the human being needs to adapt and endure the sensation of freezing. According to experts, the benefits of the cold are experienced between 16 and 18 degrees. In a first experience, however, it is recommended to only hold up to two minutes in the water, despite the fact that the lower the temperature, the easier it is to adapt. “When you feel it, when you want, you can go out”, indicates the instructor Carolina Campuzano, after that margin, which seems short and at the same time eternal. It is time to go out and ask yourself two things: how have you been able to survive what is probably the worst cold you have ever exposed yourself to, voluntarily, having grown up in a developed European country between the 20th and 21st centuries. The other big question that arises is what benefits it will bring to your life, physically and mentally, having experienced this cold that automatically makes you a relative of the Yeti himself. Welcome, you just tried the wim hof method.

But what is the Wim Hof ​​method and why are there more and more followers all over the world? The trend of using water as a healing method is not new —the Greek doctor Hippocrates already spoke in the 5th century BC about the benefits of cold water for muscle pain—, but ice baths as a key element to help reduce stress, strengthening the immune system, mental health and physical recovery have become popular among celebrities and the general public and one of the culprits is Wim Hof. This Dutchman, nicknamed The Icemanhas developed a series of tools in which you can prepare the body through breathing and meditation and thus face any temperature: “You are stronger than you think” is one of their mottos.

The personal story of this former athlete and now guru, which he recently told in a chapter of the first season of the Netflix series The Goop Lab, focused on actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s wellness company, is one of the sources of inspiration for many to think that her method works. In 1995, and after a psychotic crisis, his wife committed suicide and was left a widower in charge of her four children. It was as a result of this tragedy that Hof found a lifeline in meditation and breathing and began to develop what is now his method, which has led him to run a half marathon in the Arctic Circle or to summit Everest in shorts. , among other feats.

The fascination for its history and its method has led to many celebrities like Lady Gaga, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo or Gwyneth Paltrow herself to try and incorporate cold exposure into their routines. Specifically, the latter two recently boasted through their social networks how they had bought an ice tub for their homes, as the newspaper reported. The New York Times, an increasingly widespread trend that has caused one of these devices, in an increasingly rising market, to cost between $4,990 (4,700 euros) and 26,000 (around 24,500 euros). “It’s so cold I’m numb, but it helps with inflammation,” she wrote as a subtitle Lizzo in a video that he posted on TiKToKin which the artist appears panting while taking a three-minute icy bath.

But not only among celebrities is there a predisposition to gradually expose the extremities and trunk to cold in order to find the holy grail of well-being. The practice has come out of the locker room, where athletes regularly use ice and ice water to alleviate the muscular load caused by physical exertion, to reach the general public and become increasingly popular among the workshops and alternative courses offered by the centers of mindfulness and yoga. “Before we were two Wim Hof ​​instructors throughout Spain. And so it has been for many years. But the confinement and the covid came to change everything; people are much more eager to discover and do something different. We are already five or six teachers of the method in the country, mainly in Madrid and Barcelona. In Andalusia I am still the only one, as well as the only woman”, claims Campuzano, a graduate in Physiotherapy and official instructor of the Wim Hof ​​method since 2018. The 30-year-old from Malaga remembers how two years earlier she began taking cold showers to challenge herself every morning and how it felt to Rare avis when going to bathe in winter at the beach in Malaga. “People applauded me from the promenade. Now there are a lot of us who bathe, ”she explains, smiling.

Two participants of the introductory course to the Wim Hof ​​method perform ice immersion, while two others warm up after their bath at Yoga Parvati Málaga, on December 6, 2022. Garcia-Santos (The Country)

What finally convinced her that her place was to learn and then teach the principles of the Dutch method was a report on Hof in the magazine Vice. Seven years later, between March 24 and 30, 2023, Campuzano will lead an expedition to Poland where Wim’s house is located and the headquarters of the method for all those who want to delve into the cold exposure technique. “For me it is a philosophy of life. Although it is not for everyone, it is a method that helps everyone. Your mind is going to tell you that you can’t, that the ice is cold, that it’s super unpleasant and that you won’t be able to get over it; but if you have been curious, I am 100% sure that you can do it ”, explains Campuzano, who from the beginning of the initiation course warns the participants that the method is contraindicated for pregnant women and people who suffer from epilepsy. The instructor also insists on the block in which breathing is worked on, one of the three pillars of the method —along with mental focus and commitment and gradual exposure to cold—, of the importance of doing it in a safe environment. “It is always done sitting or lying down, never standing up; much less driving, in the water or doing any other activity that involves risk, ”she specifies.

All kinds of profiles attend this course, from people who are going to experience their first dip in the ice to others who are their 13th time. “From the second experience I always want to repeat, even if I impose myself and each time my reaction is different. Of course, it happens to me that as soon as a few months go by, and I have not practiced it, the body asks me for it ”, explains Hanane Meziouni, a yoga teacher and one of Campuzano’s students. “Before my first time I had the typical response: ‘Get on the ice? What are you telling me? I come from Morocco, I don’t like the cold, ”says this Casablanca-born Pharmacy graduate, who explains how since she introduced it to her routine, she doesn’t catch colds as often as before.

“In the days following the bath I felt more vitality, with more determination. Unconsciously it empowers you because you realize that if you are able to face that self-control inside the ice bath, the complex situations in your day-to-day life no longer overwhelm you so easily. I feel like it gives you a feeling of empowerment,” Sousan Arab, 29, also a yoga teacher, explains by phone days after her first ice dive. The young woman herself confesses that her experience has allowed her to dare to dive into the sea weeks later, in the middle of December.

Carolina Campuzano (in the center of the image), instructor of the Wim Hof ​​method, during one of the talks prior to ice immersion at Yoga Parvati Málaga on December 6, 2022. Garcia-Santos (The Country)

“It is beneficial for your vascular system and circulation. When you get into the ice your arteries contract and once you get out they expand. With these baths it is as if you were doing weights with them, you are strengthening them”, explains Campuzano about some of the purely physical benefits of the method. There are not too many scientific studies on the medical benefits of the practice, but there are some that confirm that exposure to cold helps to alleviate muscle pain and inflammation, such as collects a study from the medical center associated with the University of Radboud, in Nijmegen (The Netherlands), published in February 2022.

Finding solid evidence on the direct reduction of stress, anxiety and depression exerted by Wim Hof’s techniques has become the real challenge for the defenders of the method. “To make the most of it, you must mentally invest in it”, wrote Wim Hof ​​in the book that he published in 2021 where he explains and defends it. For multiple scientific researchers this statement has suggested that the good predisposition and high expectations of the participants can lead to experiencing a placebo effect, as explained In a recent article in the newspaper The New York Times which also explored and delved into its benefits and effectiveness.

The group of participants of the introductory course to the Wim Hof ​​method follow the technique learned to warm up after immersion in ice, in the Yoga Parvati Málaga room on December 6, 2022. Garcia-Santos (The Country)

There are only a few minutes left to finish the entire experience. The group of participants has already experienced what it is to face valentine, the name given to the metal tub in which everyone has been submerged in ice. Some have repeated the immersion, others have preferred to start the process of warming up. The Wim Hof ​​method recommends doing it in an unusual way: not covering the body with clothes or drying it, adopting a posture astride, as if riding a horse, and with movements from left to right that come from the waist, extend the arms to one side and the other, gently rotating the trunk, repeating the deep breathing learned in the previous blocks of the course. In short, as Campuzano assures, removing the heat from the interior of each one through mobility. “Wim Hof ​​says that to feel is to understand, and that is one of the main benefits that I see in this method, which teaches you in a practical way to be present, to face the vicissitudes of life”, he reflects. “In the background, the ice bath in valentine, the breathing block… It’s all acting, a circus…. The real ice baths occur in daily life: that awkward conversation with family or with your partner. And for those baths you don’t need the presence of ice, but you do need a large dose of courage.