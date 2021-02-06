By: Mariano Luna – specialist in pest management from INTA Pergamino

The “bolillera caterpillar” or Helicoverpa gelotopoeon has a marked preference for the grains of crops, since it looks for foods with high protein content to satisfy its needs, becoming a very harmful species in soybean cultivation, where it can also act as a cutter for shoots, petioles, tender stems, and inflorescences. In vegetative stages of the crop it behaves as a defoliator.

Throughout the history of soybean cultivation in Argentina, its incidence has been variable, from the 2008-2009 campaign there was an explosion in its population density with considerable damage to soybean cultivation, and it is from this campaign that its presence is frequent, going from being a secondary pest to a main pest.

In the Pampas region this lepidopteran can present several generations per year. The first generation is usually in peas, vetch, alfalfa or other vegetables according to availability of hosts at the zone or lot level, and the following in the soybean crop.

On this culture the adults deposit their eggs in isolation, preferably in the small terminal shoots. The eggs are pearly white, globose and slightly flattened with longitudinal striations that go from pole to pole. Its size is 0.5 to about 1 mm, visible to the naked eye. The ridged rib-like ridges can be appreciated with the aid of a hand lens. It is very important to detect its presence in soybeans in order to help decision making for control, either by delaying the application as far as possible due to a significant detection of eggs, or by selecting the most appropriate insecticide for said situation.

After an egg period of 7 to 10 days, the small 1 mm long, dark-colored larvites hatch.

When the larvae of bolillera is small (during the first two stages), it folds the soy leaflets where it is inside without finishing closing it. The color of the small larvae is dark grayish-brown, while the more developed larvae have a general coloration that varies according to the type of food they are consuming. In all cases the body has two broad yellowish-white stripes on its sides, although this is not a determining characteristic of the species.

The most salient characteristics that allow this species of lepidoptera to be easily identified in its larval state are the presence of well-marked abdominal segments, with small warts with short, not dense, but thick and well visible hairs. Because of these warts at the base of the hairs, the body of the larva has a rough general appearance, as well as the thickness of its body gives it a robust appearance. The last abdominal segment ends at an angle, that is, in an inclined and straight way.

The damages of this plague in soybean can be varied, manifesting one or the other according to the stage of development in which the crop is. In the early stages of soybean implantation, it is possible to observe damage, generally from the first unifoliolate and / or first trifoliolate leaf, damage that is usually slight due to the fact that the newly hatched larvae do not have the capacity for greater intake. When they reach a larger size they leave the folded shoots where they were, and by increasing their intake they begin to produce cutting damage, of much greater importance or impact on the crop than those initially produced; cuts made both in shoots and petioles and tender stems. Later in the vegetative state of soybean cultivation, isocas bolilleras usually act as defoliators, although this type of damage is not their preference. The intake capacity as defoliator is close to 350 cm2 of soy leaf during its larval period.

When the crop reaches its “reproductive state” it produces very important damages in inflorescences and with great destruction capacity. Later, when the pods are small and tender, they fully feed on them (phenological stage R3 and R4), and at the stage of grain formation (R5) they directly consume the grains through perforations in the pods in the places where they are. The notable preference for grain shows that it is a pest avid for proteins and carbohydrates, a remarkable characteristic in addition to its great voracity and greater tolerance to pesticides compared to other lepidopteran pests.

The larval period lasts for 6 stages, with a duration of 15 to 25 days, at the end of their larval period they reach a size between 35 and 45 mm and can present a varied coloration (greenish, pink, yellowish, brown, even almost black), it burrows in soil and completes its cycle in about 40-45 days.

How to decide its control?

INTA Pergamino proposes thresholds for decision-making to control Bolillera in soybeans planted at 35cm. These thresholds depend on the phenological stage of the crop and the present environmental conditions (Iannone 2013)

As a cutter (shoot-petioles), the number of isocas per linear meter should be 1 to 2 without water stress and 1 with water stress. As defoliator (vegetative), there must be 1 to 3 isocas per linear meter without water stress and 1 with water stress.

And when they attack reproductive structures (inflorescences. Pods and grains), both with and without water stress, the threshold is 0.5 isocas per linear meter.