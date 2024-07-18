In the competitive world of job hunting, time is one of the most valuable resources. However, Not all published job offers are actually open to new candidates from outside the company.which can lead to applicants wasting their time and effort. Below are some of the the best tips brought to you by experts on how to navigate this situation.

According to Amanda Augustine, a career expert TopResumesome companies post “ghost” job offers for various reasons. “Some government agencies and contractors are required by law to post a position externally, even if they have an internal candidate in mind.”the specialist explained toCNBC.

Tom Spiggle, an employment lawyer, adds that as long as companies do not violate anti-discrimination laws, This practice “would not be improper, although it would be a little shady”.

The informational interview: a key tool for unmasking ‘phantom’ offers in the United States

To avoid wasting time on these deals, Augustine suggests a Simple but effective strategy: the informational interview. Recommends contacting a current employee at the company and requesting a brief 10-minute chat to learn more about the organization and the position.

A conversation of just 10 minutes can be the key to avoiding falling for ‘phantom’ offers. Photo:iStock Share

“It’s more effective to talk to someone you know at the company”Augustine advised, as he told CNBCIf you don’t have a direct contact, suggest looking for second-degree connections or even reaching out to someone in the relevant department.

During these conversations, Augustine recommends asking tactical questions such as: “Do you know how far along the interview process is?” or “Are you close to having a candidate yet?” These questions can reveal whether the offer is actually open to external candidates.

The expert emphasizes that even if you don’t get specific information about the position, these conversations are always valuable. “A 10-minute conversation could save you a lot of application time”he says. Additionally, these conversations can provide valuable insight into the company culture and potentially result in a direct referral.