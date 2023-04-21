As is already known, for a few hours the process of removing the verification of Twitter to users who won the blue tick for merits that the platform considered worthy. And now, only those who pay or have a special account that Elon Musk sponsor, they will have access to this feature which is considered a negative by many.

Now with this process it will be easier for identity theft to take place, since basically everyone who creates an account on the platform has the same opportunity to pay for Twitter Blue. However, all is not lost, as there are aspects to consider so as not to get confused when following a company or public figure.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

– Number of followers: First you have to look at how many people follow the account, if it is millions, it is possible that the creator is the legitimate one. Well, we really can’t trust the profile photo, since it can be easily stolen and used.

– Who is the account following?: Another detail is to see who the person follows, and if they are from his circle of creators and above all, if there are very few accounts compared to those who follow him, it is obvious that it is someone real. Since celebrities are always outfollowed and unfollowed.

– Account creation date: If the user is relatively new, that is, about 2 years or less, it is obvious that it is not a legitimate account and seeks to impersonate. That’s why it’s easy to look at your profile and see how long you’ve been active.

– Follow the link from other networks: There is also a much more effective method compared to what has already been shown. That is to follow the link that the person provides in their other networks such as Facebook, Instagram and even Twitch. This way you will reach the real account and you will be able to follow.

– Pay attention to the username: If the username has strange characters, it is logical that it is not the original account. This unless you follow its official link from other social networks.

Remember that now you must pay to verify the account.

Via: Twitter

editor’s note: It’s really nothing special to be able to check if it’s the real person or not. But these tips could help someone who is just starting out on this short message page.