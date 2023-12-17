He U.S. government has various Internet pages through which it is possible to learn how to carry out various procedures, access programs, resolve doubts and much more. The problem is that cybercriminals often take advantage of people's interest in this information and generate sites that turn out to be fake.

Identify a fake internet portal It is not always easy, since criminals take on the task of generating a page very similar to the original, only making some changes in the address and design, so it is better to know what the recommendations and best practices are to detect this. type of sites.

Given the possibility that people fall into fake sites and scams, he United States government mentions which are the two basic elements through which it is possible to identify that it is an official page:

The official websites of the U.S. government They use the ending .gov which means that it is a portal belonging to an official government organization. USA The second element that must be identified on a page is that it is a secure site that begins with https and also shows a padlock in the electronic address part, which confirms that the person is connecting securely to a website.

If any of these elements are not clear, the recommendation is not to share any type of information and much less believe in promises such as faster procedures since these are scams.

Tips to identify a fake website

Although cybercriminals usually focus their efforts on duplicating high-demand pages, such as those related to the U.S. government, The reality is that they are not the only ones. Whenever you browse the Internet you must be careful not to fall into scams, and in that sense the Association of Users of Banks, Savings Banks and Insurance of the Spanish government offers a series of Recommendations to identify a fake website.

The first thing they mention is that these types of sites can appear in search engines like Google, so you have to pay attention to the details and not click on the first result without caution.

You have to take precautions when browsing the internet.

Pay attention that the browser always shows the content certificate of said link, which can be identified by checking the domain owner or simply finding a closed padlock next to the email address.

If you find an i enclosed in a circle, that means that the connection is not secure and you will receive a warning not to enter confidential information.

If a search was performed on Google, you must pay attention to the email address when opening a link because in many cases it could be a website that has an address different from the official one.

You have to pay attention to the details to be able to detect if there is any suspicious image, for example, that the brand is not clearly visible since cybercriminals often make small modifications to trick unsuspecting users.

In case you have doubts, it is a good idea to go to the footer because, for example, a certified and authentic virtual store will publish its physical address, telephone number and email in that part, in addition to a certification of online purchases. .