In today’s guide I’ll show you how to hide the number when you make a phone call, a feature that can meet us in many situations to safeguard our privacy when we have to make a call, perhaps for work reasons or even for personal reasons.

Before continuing I want to make a brief but important premise, we all know that hiding the phone number can be useful when you have malicious intentions, for example to disturb acquaintances and not or for other certainly more serious actions, but we at iCrewPlay Tech absolutely discourage this use of this possibility, also in the case in you have come to this article with bad intentions, I invite you to think twice before proceeding, in fact the phone number may also be hidden on the phone of the person receiving the call, but in the event of a complaint the authorities can always trace your number and then go back to your person.

How to hide the phone number

Hiding the number when you make a call is very simple, but there may be limitations based on your telephone operator, which is why I invite you to make a test call in advance to a phone of a family member or an acquaintance, so as to check that the number is actually hidden on the smartphone of the person receiving your call.

Turning instead to the actual method, to hide the phone number, just go to the app you use to call normally, to be clear the one that usually has a telephone handset as an icon, and type # 31 # followed by the phone number of the person you want to call. It is a very simple procedure, yet this alone is enough to make sure that “Private number“Instead of your number.

The procedure does not depend on the model of your smartphone, so it works on both iPhone and devices Android, while there may be limitations, as mentioned above, depending on your telephone operator, so if the above does not work you can try to call the assistance of your operator to ask for information.