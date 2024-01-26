For those who live in chains, the forms of freedom are malleable. The horizon of the maroon, far from being configured as a flat line, can be drawn in the air from scratch, with the plasticity of free jazz. Hence, the music of liberation is not limited to comfortable melodious songs, but can be made of pianos like saws, winds (saxes, cornets, flutes and clarinets) concave, padded or torn, and choirs that emerge from the depths. of many languages ​​and percussive screams.

This notion of the open horizon is what the album conveys. Spiritual Healing: Bwa Kayiman Freedom Suite (Spiritual healing: the suite room of the freedom of the Cayman Forest), which signs Jowee Omicil (Montreal, 1977) and which just went on sale this January 19.

Omicil, a virtuoso Canadian saxophonist and son of the Haitian diaspora, practices the free jazz to tell the liberating feat of their ancestors, remembered for breaking the chains of slavery that had been imposed on them on the coasts of West Africa and laying the foundation stone of a new State.

Because, in the case of Haiti, it was not just about maroons—slaves who escaped and hid in the mountains—dispersing freely throughout the hidden corners of that humiliated America. Those exiled became central characters in their own history as a country. They laid the foundations to build an island nation that was emancipating itself from colonial ties, with words in a Creole (or Creole) mixture of French with African languages ​​such as Wolof, Fon, Ewé, Kilongo, Yoruba and Igbo, with the addition of expressions and place names in the languages ​​of Taínos (Arawak) and other native American peoples.

Indeed, Haiti (which in Arawak means land of mountains) was the first country in Latin America to proclaim its independence, in January 1804, after an abolitionist revolution, initiated by people of African descent, a decade earlier. Of those first conversations and revolts, known as “The Congress of the Caimán Forest” (or Bois Bwa Caïman), Omicil speaks precisely in his sixth album, which is a concept and tribute to the best meaning of what free (free).

That slave rebellion of August 14, 1791 in the Cayman Forest—in what was then the colony of Saint Domingue, under French jurisdiction, on the island of Hispaniola—becomes a healing ceremony for which Omicil summons the souls of the living and the dead to celebrate bravery. “Because you have to tell your children how freedom was achieved.”

Like many of the descendants of those enslaved, Omicil knows that his grandparents arrived to the new continent accompanied by deities venerated in ancient African empires.

Lately known for his role in The Eddythe series produced by Damien Chazelle (La La Land) for Netflix and, in the jazz world, as Mr. BasH, the composer confesses that to make this album in the summer of 2020—while confined to his home in Paris—he suffered, sang, went into a trance and recited, trying embodying the initiation rites of their ancestors and embracing all Antillean mestizajes.

This musician, who draws on the styles he learned at the prestigious American musical school Berklee, but also from the most street and contemporary styles (and who has played with Branford Marsalis, Richard Bona, Marcus Miller, Wyclef Jean and Roy Hargrove) is convinced that the truth is liberating. And their way of approaching that truth is improvisation that is born from the body, and trying to break through the doors that ancestral practices open. This is how this hour of music was born, in 21 segments that are naturally integrated into what could be a story of those revolts, with the first calls for a meeting, the musings, the threats, the agreements for action and the dynamics of the struggle. that accelerates with each step towards that new horizon.

Like many of the descendants of those enslaved who crossed the Atlantic against their will, Omicil knows that his grandfathers and grandmothers arrived to the new continent accompanied by deities venerated in ancient African empires, such as the kingdom of Dahomey (present-day Benin). So, from voodoo and Yoruba practices came spirits (or Iwas) that can be called Papa Legba (in Haiti) or Eshu (in Brazil) and that guard the borders between the present and the timeless and allow exchanges between the visible world and supernatural wealth.

That Afro-Atlantic universe of the 18th century was, therefore, governed by Bantu-Kongo principles and, therefore, populated by beings who fraternized from different shores (and dimensions) thanks to the messengers between gods and men, who crossed times and spaces. which, in this way, were no longer impassable for slaves. For example, legend has it that Eshu killed a bird “with a stone that he threw yesterday.” That poetry of spirituality infused courage to achieve radical changes and is the source of inspiration from which a musician seeks to draw, several generations after his great-great-grandparents landed in the Caribbean. He is accompanied in this magic by Randy KerBer and Jonathan Jurion (piano), Arnaud DoLmen & Yoann Danier (percussion) and Jendah Manga (bass).

