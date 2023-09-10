Of Chiara Daina

Not only with attention in the first years of life, but already starting from pregnancy, the mother can be decisive for the oral health of the child

Baby’s oral health begins in the womb. His

first thousand days

, which last from conception to the second year of life, are the basis for having healthy teeth and gums in the future. But to protect the mouth of the unborn child the mother

Even before pregnancy you must learn to take care of your oral situation, to clean your teeth correctly and to have a healthy eating style. In fact, her behaviors will influence the oral health of the child.

Unfortunately there is little awareness about oral prevention for future mothers and children from the first months of life. It is therefore essential that dentists, dental hygienists, gynecologists, obstetricians and paediatricians instruct women on the rules to follow to maintain a healthy mouth before, during and after pregnancy and onoral hygiene to be practiced in children from birth to the appearance of the first tooth up to two years of age, a phase in which the cleaning of his oral cavity is still neglected. Just as the genitals should not be left dirty after changing the nappy, the gums must be cleaned after feedings and the first teeth after meals, he emphasizes. Luigi Pagliadirector of the Department of Maternal and Child Dentistry of the Italian Stomatological Institute in Milan.

The gums Pregnancy is a delicate period for your teeth. For increasing estrogen and progesterone levels the gum tissues are more vascularized and often manifest an exaggerated inflammatory response towards the microorganisms of the bacterial plaque – he explains Maria Grazia Cagetti, director of the School of Specialization in Pediatric Dentistry at the University of Milan. During pregnancy, the risk of gingivitis and periodontitis is more frequent (when the inflammation extends to the deep tissues, i.e. the periodontal ligament and the alveolar bone that supports the tooth, ed) – continues Maria Grazia Cagetti -. According to studies, internationally Gingivitis affects up to more than 60% of pregnant women, and the prevalence of periodontitis reaches approximately 40%. also demonstrated that maternal periodontal infections, especially in the presence of other factors, such as smoking, alcohol and diabetes, are associated with adverse effects of pregnancy, such as miscarriage, preterm birth and low birth weight.

Enamel erosion Furthermore, nausea, vomiting and esophageal reflux often present in pregnant women, and the consumption of sugary foods and drinks between meals, predispose toenamel erosion and then at the onset of

caries

without adequate oral hygiene. The cavity-causing bacteria commonly found in the mouth metabolize sugars and produce acids that cause them demineralization of the enamelwhich over time leads to the formation of a carious cavity, explains the expert.

Oral hygiene on hold It is important for the expectant mother to brush her teeth after each meal, better with an electric toothbrush for more thorough and uniform cleaning, with a fluoride toothpaste and use dental floss or pipe cleaner at least once a day. Do not drink water immediately after cleansing so as not to nullify the effect of the fluoride to block the reproduction of bacteria and mineralize the enamel – Cagetti continues -. Also remember about professional dental hygiene: when you discover you are pregnant it is best to book a session if not done in the previous six months or in case of gingivitis, to remove the tartar and resolve the inflammation. The signs are: spontaneous bleeding or when brushing, blood-stained pillow upon waking, swelling, redness and pain in the gums.

useful to chew chewing gum with xylitol after meals. Xylitol – explains the dentist – limits the growth of the bacteria responsible for tooth decay and helps control the pH of plaque that damages enamel. If correct oral hygiene of the pregnant woman is encouraged, the cariogenic bacteria in her mouth are reduced and the colonization of the newborn's mouth is delayed – underlines Paglia -, which can occur through small gestures that involve an exchange of saliva, from kisses on the mouth to cleaning of the pacifier falling to the ground with one's own saliva, tasting baby food with the same spoon with which the child is fed, breaking a piece of fruit or bread with the teeth.

The checks to be done The Recommendations for the promotion of perinatal oral health (2014) of the Ministry of Health suggest a dental check-up if not carried out in the last six months and, in general, every time a problem arises. Postponing treatment can lead to complications – warns Cagetti -. Untreated gingivitis can lead to periodontal disease. An untreated carious lesion can cause contamination of the dental pulpin which the nerve endings are enclosed, causing acute inflammation, the

pulpitis

. In turn, pulpitis, if not treated well in a short time, can cause abscesses which can extend to neighboring tissues: cheekbone, chin, around the eyes.

Treatments (per quarter) In the first trimester, the most delicate (because the implantation of the embryo occurs), and in the third it is recommended only treat emergencies (pulpitis, abscesses, dental trauma). The second trimester is considered the safest for any treatments (fillings, root canals, extractions). During pregnancy, the use of anti-inflammatories or antibiotics is absolutely not contraindicated, as long as they are prescribed by your doctor, Cagetti points out. Oral hygiene in newborns Prevention of tooth decay begins before the eruption of the teeth.

good habit to clean the gums, tongue and mouth of the newborn at the end of each feeding to eliminate milk residues by delicately massaging with a glove or a silicone finger or a gauze moistened with water and wrapped around a finger. Especially after night feedings because the cleansing mechanisms of the saliva and tongue fail – informs Paglia -. In this way the child becomes familiar with the practice of hygiene and has less difficulty accepting it after tooth eruption. Parents, siblings, grandparents, uncles, babysitters must be careful not to transfer bad bacteria through mouth kisses, using the same cutlery, cleaning the pacifier with your own saliva. The child, having an immature immune system and a developing oral microbiota, easily acquires these microbes, which in the absence of teeth are removed through swallowing but will stably colonize the surfaces of the milk teeth when they emerge, continues Cagetti.

The first visit The Ministry’s Clinical Recommendations in odontostomatology (2017) recommend a first visit with the pediatric dentist at 18-24 months regardless of the presence or absence of problems. However – says Paglia – it would be useful to bring forward the visit within 2-3 months after giving birth to explain to parents how to carry out oral hygiene immediately and what behaviors to adopt to avoid transferring cariogenic bacteria to it. You will also have the opportunity to check the frenulum of the tongue. If short, it prevents normal lingual mobility and correct sucking of milk from the maternal nipple, using excessive force with the gums and lip muscles and creating pain in the breast.

The first tooth The first teeth to emerge, around six months, are the central incisors. With the eruption of the teeth, the risk of tooth decay in children becomes real, recalls Paglia. If only the incisors are present, gauze or gloves can continue to be used. With the appearance of the molars, between 14 and 18 months, it is essential to start using a toothbrushto soft bristles And small head, to clean both smooth surfaces and occlusal grooves, 2 or 3 times a day, particularly in the evening because the self-cleaning action decreases. The parent can lay the child down on the changing table or after the year make him sit on a chair to have a good view during cleaning, recommends Paglia. In the end: do not dip the pacifier in sugar or honey and remove it at 2-3 years. Prolonging the time – warns the doctor – can create deformations of the bone growth of the palate and an alteration of the dental arches with dysfunctions in swallowing and breathing.