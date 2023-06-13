With the premiere of the movie Barbiestarring margot robbiecloser and closer, the barbiecore trend It is taking over the fans.

In the trailer for the new movie of Barbiethe margot feet pointed like the legendary doll.

Although Barbie’s feet are a aesthetic idealizationthere are ways to improve the appearance and care of our feet so that they look and feel fantastic, but above all, you are comfortable or comfortable.

The beauty routine for your feet:

Like the face and hair, our feet also need their beauty routine. Start with a relaxing foot bath in warm water with Epsom salts to soften the skin and relieve tension.

Then gently exfoliate with a foot scrub or create a homemade one with sugar and olive oil. Massage feet in circular motions to remove dead skin cells and reveal radiant skin.

Hydration, hydration, hydration:

The key to obtaining soft and seductive feet is constant hydration. After exfoliating, generously apply a moisturizer rich in ingredients such as shea butter or vitamin E.

Gently massage feet and fingers so that the cream is completely absorbed. Also, before going to sleep, put on cotton socks after applying an extra layer of moisturizer. When you wake up, your feet will be much softer and more flexible.

Flawless nails:

No Barbie feet are complete without some flawless nails. Trim your toenails regularly, avoiding cutting them too short to prevent ingrown toenails.

Shape it with a smooth file and apply a nail polish that complements your personal style. For an extra touch of glam, try a layer of glitter or rhinestones on the big toes.

Shoe care:

The footwear we wear has a significant impact on the appearance of our feet. Choose shoes that are comfortablequality and your right size.

Avoid excessively high heels or very narrow shoes that can cause discomfort and deformations. Remember to alternate your shoes to allow them to breathe and rest your feet from daily stress.

Exercises and stretches:

Like the rest of our body, our feet also need to exercise. Do exercises and stretching specific to strengthen the muscles of the feet and improve flexibility.

you can try raise your toes, make circles with the ankles or stretch the feet with a rolled towel. These exercises will help you keep your feet strong and healthy.