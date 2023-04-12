It is important to clarify that anxiety is our body’s natural mechanism to defend us in situations of danger or stress. Imagine that we are in a war scenario, our body puts the “army” in motion to defend us from enemies, and anxiety is called to fight to lead us to action. The most important issue is that, after the intended effect, we are able to regulate anxiety more smoothly and quickly, avoiding constant peaks of stress or anxiety.

And anxiety doesn’t just feel in the kind of thoughts we tend to have. It has physical manifestations that include changes in heart rate, breathing, intestinal function, the appearance of muscle tension, migratory pain, sleep disturbances or even fever.

So how can we have anxiety-proof eating? Understanding the impact of food on the functioning of our body. An inflamed body will have a greater propensity to boost anxiety, creating all the conditions for it to escalate without much possibility of management.

During a more anxious phase, it is important to recognize which types of food impair your management, leaving them aside in regular consumption. Among these foods are sugar, stimulants (coffee, tea, among others) and trans or hydrogenated fat.

We can turn food into natural medicine without side effects. As? Making the most of every moment we’re at the table – and that’s several times a day.

To have an anxiety-free diet, favor real, unprocessed foods, without additives and without strange designations (such as enhancers, flavor enhancers, additives, among others). Cut and peel more, unpack less. Choose to consume local foods with a higher incidence of vegetables, whole grains, legumes and fermented products.