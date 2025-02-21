Strawberry is one of the tastier fruitsand their great versatility allows them to include them in numerous recipes. Enjoying this fresh food is an opportunity that not everyone can have, but you should know that It is possible to cultivate them in your own homewithout the need for help and following simple tips and steps.

The temperature

One of the fundamental elements that you should take into account when growing strawberries inside is the temperature. As long as it remains stable, that is, neither too cold nor too hot, the strawberries will prosper to a Ambient temperature of approximately 21 degrees.

Lightning

When we plant this fruit outside like the garden or a garden, they directly get the sunlight, but in doing so inside the thing the thing changes. Strawberries need a lot of light to survive So it is essential between 12 and 14 a day.

Strawberry in a pot | Istock

The water

Like every plant, strawberries also need water to grow in a healthy and natural way. However, they do not require the same amount if they are on an exterior surface as inside a pot inside. In the second case, the air flow is weaker and runs the risk of appearing mold that harms our plant. It is important Control soil moisture and adjust an irrigation program.

The floor

As mentioned above, the type of soil is part Fundamental of strawberry care. These can be very demanding with the surface where they grow, but they are perfect to be cultivated in large pots or containers where possible Control the growth and extension they perform in the interior. You must have a drained soil, which is nothing heavy and slightly soft to favor its free movement.

Pollination

We already have all the necessary elements for proper growth of our strawberry at home, but a very important part, pollinators. Being a plant that grows in a closed space, it will not be attended by the insects in charge of the pollination process, So the strawberry will not have the possibility of spreading pollen from one flower to another.

If you want the fruit to flourish you must take a brush and extend the pollen manually from the stamens to the center of the flower. Just wait for you to grow and you can enjoy your strawberries completely cultivated at home.