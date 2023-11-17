FAO launches the Increase project which allows you to receive 5 different varieties of beans to grow at home

There Fao has launched a new project called Increase shipping 5 will vary of different beans to citizens of 27 countries around the world to sow them in pots, in the garden or on the balcony of their home. The food organization will only ask in exchange to receive information on the growth of the plant to be provided via a dedicated app downloadable for all operating systems from November 27 to February 29). A registration platform is also available to receive instructions on cultivation and seeds.

The project coordinated by Robert Pope, full professor of Agricultural Genetics at the Polytechnic University of Marche in Ancona), aims to support and test a new decentralized conservation system with germplasm banks, which already today preserve more than 7 million varieties of agricultural interest. In past years, 16 thousand European citizens have participated in the project.

The idea is also to create a network of “citizen scientists” for a more sustainable future and strengthen awareness of a more balanced diet. “Our planet or, better to say, the human species is going through two serious crises, the climatic one and that of nature and biodiversity. Two closely interconnected crises so much so that, as they claim, making an appeal toWHO and to the planetary political authorities, more than 200, among the most important medical journals (such as The Lancet), it is time to treat them as a single global health emergency, indivisible from the others – he explains Robert Pope a Gamberosso.it – This global crisis includes the drastic reduction, at a planetary level, of agro-biodiversity linked to the loss of the complexity of agroecosystems and the agricultural landscape and the reduction of cultivated species and varieties”.

“Food legumes have a crucial role, as, thanks to the symbiosis with soil bacteria – he concludes – they fix atmospheric nitrogen, improve soil fertility by limiting the use of synthetic fertilizers which are produced with a considerable energy cost “.

