Cats are animals with very refined body language and a special sensitivity towards their environment. Unlike dogs, which are usually more effusive to interacting with humans, domestic felines prefer to take their time to evaluate each situation.

PAM Johnson-Bennettauthor of several books and expert in feline behavior, explains that one of the most common mistakes that humans commit is Invade the cat’s space without prior notice. Like we do not enjoy that a stranger approaches us sharply, cats need time and space to decide if they want to interact. The essential part is to offer them an choice and respect your answer.

Allows the cat to take the initiative

The first step for a good interaction is to give the cat the possibility of approaching or not. Instead of going directly to him and try to caress him, it is better adopt a relaxed position and wait for him to decide take the first step. If the cat remains at a distance or moves away, it should not be insisted.

Use friendly visual signals

Cats interpret prolonged and unfading visual contact as a challenge or a threat. In your body language, a soft look and Slow flickers are signs of tranquility and confidence. Imitating this behavior with paused flickers transmits the cat that we do not represent a danger.

Get closer

If the cat seems interested, we can reduce our height sitting or kneeling, which will make us less imposing in his eyes. Then, instead of extending the whole hand, it is recommended to offer a single finger, simulating the greeting that cats perform when rubbing their noses with each other.

Wait for a cat’s response

If the cat smells our finger and decides to rub against it, it is a sign of trust and means that it is open to interaction. Instead, If it goes back or remains motionless, it is better to respect your decision and not insist. To gain the trust of a cat we must allow you to maintain control of the situation.

Do not prolong the contact more than necessary

Even if the cat seems to enjoy the contact, it is important Pay attention to your body language. If at some point stop rubbing, lower your ears, move your tail abruptly or depart, you are expressing that you have already had enough. Trying to prolong the interaction beyond its level of comfort can make it more reluctant to approach or even receive an aggression.

The importance of giving them space and autonomy

Cats value their independence a lot and it is essential that they feel they can withdraw when they want it. Force them to interact or chase them when they move away can damage the relationship of trust and make us associate with negative experiencesso the ideal is that each encounter ends at a positive point, leaving the cat wanting to repeat the experience in the future.

