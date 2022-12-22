The Christmas Lottery is an event that nobody wants to miss. Every year, every December 22, millions of people are watching the children of San Ildefonso and the prizes that they sing throughout the morning. You can follow the Extraordinary Christmas Draw live from LA VERDAD. Thus, you will instantly know all the details of it. Thus, a day is outlined in which it will be possible to earn a pinch to cover a hole or simply, to spend a better Christmas with friends and family. To do this, through the search engine on this page, you can check the tenths.

Since July, the tenths of the Christmas Lottery can already be purchased. In a raffle in which there will be more tickets than in previous editions, since the series have been increased to 180, so that no one is left without their tenth. Some people chase a special number, date or figure every year that brings them good luck. Therefore, if you still do not have a tenth with that number, you can search for the tenths of the Christmas Lottery 2022 on the LA VERDAD website.

The celebration of the Christmas Lottery draw is one of the essential events of these festivities, followed by all those participating. Some people dream all year long about the day when they can win some of the Christmas Lottery prizes. Not everyone is satisfied with following the draw through the media, but they want to be able to experience it in person. Quite an experience for those who attend the Teatro Real in Madrid, some of them dressed up, a custom that is repeated year after year.

The pandemic limited public attendance at many events, such as the Christmas Lottery draw held at the Teatro Real in Madrid. But the return to normality ended some of the limitations. Despite having a capacity of 1,700, only the 465 seats in the stalls are available to the public, so it becomes a difficult task to get hold of one of the seats to be able to experience the draw in first person.

It is not necessary to reserve or pay to attend the Christmas Lottery draw, since the seats are distributed in the order of arrival of the public. Some people start lining up the night before the draw to secure one of the slots that are available to the public. And it is that, due to the small number of seats, only early risers manage to have one of the seats at the Teatro Real in Madrid.