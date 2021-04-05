Are you one of those who keeps winter boots and puts on sandals directly as soon as the first rays of spring appear, or one of those who hold on with closed shoes until their feet warm up? Well, you should know that podiatrists do not recommend either one or the other. The feet must make a “progressive transition” from one season to the other not only to avoid the appearance of the annoying blisters at each start of the season but also for our own health. “It is not advisable to suddenly switch from a very closed shoe to a completely open one. The foot is used to having both the instep and the heel well secured and we must gradually allow it to adapt to other types of footwear with less grip, “they specify in the Official College of Podiatrists of the Valencian Community (ICOPCV).

An opinion shared by his Madrid colleagues, who also advise wearing a sports shoe as a transition shoe. “We have spent a year in which we have spent much more time at home (confinement, prevention quarantines, curfew, telework …) and although we have tried not to abuse slippers and flip flops, this season it is more important than ever that we do a gradual change to sandals. If during these months we have been using footwear with good support and cushioning, we will not have to worry about. However, if we have used a clog-type footwear, we must take into consideration certain aspects before moving on to the summer shoe, since our feet are badly accustomed “, explains the president of the Official College of Podiatry of the Community of Madrid (COPOMA ), Juan Carlos Montero.

Choosing a shoe with “good cushioning” is one of the keys to making the transition to open shoes more bearable. «Ideally, they should have a sole between 3 and 4 centimeters, which helps us avoid sudden impacts when walking. It is also advisable that the chosen footwear is a little higher on the heel than in the front area. That is, it should not be completely flat to avoid injuries such as plantar fasciitis, ”the specialist says.

Another aspect that we must look at is flexibility. “The shoe should not be very rigid so that it adapts to our footprint and does not alter it”podiatrists agree. And the material? “It is important to use light footwear, made of fabric or treated leathers for the spring season that allow the foot to be cooler and somewhat looser to avoid excessive perspiration common in the hot months,” they argue at the Valencian school. In this way, specialists advise against the use of footwear made of materials such as plastic “Not only because it makes perspiration difficult and accumulates bacteria, but because it can cause infections and bad odors,” adds Juan Carlos Montero.

There is no doubt that the choice of shoes is “decisive”, but it is not the only issue that must be taken into account to maintain the health of our feet when the heat is on. “Now we are more aware than ever of the importance of maintaining constant hygiene and care so that external pathogens do not enter our body. In the case of the feet, We must wash them daily, if possible with neutral soaps, dry them thoroughly and without rubbing excessively so as not to damage our skin, in addition to keeping them always well hydrateds, ‘the experts recommend. A “good set-up”, including “a check-up to confirm that there are no fungi and papillomas, removal of calluses, and proper cutting or milling of the nails” will also help us with the transition to footwear. summer.

Neither fair nor too baggy



With the heat, the feet tend to swell, so it is “basic” to choose the correct size so that the shape and dimensions of the footwear fit our foot without hurting us. Podiatrists recommend buying shoes “at the end of the day, as that is when the feet are most swollen. When trying them on, it is important to do it on both feet and check that they are neither too tight nor too loose. The ideal is to find a model made with natural materials and that does not have seams that can bother or cause friction “, advises the specialist

In addition to aesthetics, it is essential to take into account “the quality and functionality of the footwear. When we walk, the foot fulfills certain functions that it is essential that the shoes respect and support. In addition to adapting to our shape, they must also adapt to our physiological movements without hindering them.