“Iñigo Quintero signs with us in March 2023. One of our groups tells us: Iñigo is very cool,” says Esteve Lombarte, founder of Acqusticlabel and manager of Quintero, the 22-year-old young man from A Coruña and resident in Madrid who has starred in one of the most incredible hits in recent music with his song If you are not. At that time, in March of this year, he has 30,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Now, seven months later, it has 16.5 million monthly listeners around the world. His song is today the fourth in the ranking of the music application, with more than 102 million listens, above the majority of songs from Bad Bunny’s new album and global artists such as Taylor Swift, Drake or Doja Cat. It has been number 1 in Germany, Holland and Belgium and has appeared on 30 global charts.

Quintero only has three other songs published and is not granting interviews, for now. This August he was a completely unknown kid. His life is a mystery, beyond it is known that he studied at the Religious school of Fomento Peñaredonda in A Coruña. This Saturday he will appear by surprise to sing If you are not at the Wizink Center in Madrid, in a collective concert organized by Cadena 100. “I can confirm that we have many requests for interviews,” says Lombarte. And he adds: “But now is not the time to go on a press or concert tour. What we have to do with Iñigo is prepare more songs, the live show, the tour. We also have many requests from record labels around the world, who want to collaborate with the best producers and make remixes and everything.”

Quintero published his song in September 2022. But global success came a year later. In these 12 months, a series of milestones linked to the virality of the current era have occurred, where those recommended by TikTok and playlists as children influencers on Spotify they play a key role in how tastes are formed. Then, as in this case, the magic of virality happens. “Two or three weeks ago, the curve began to grow and did what we have seen with other artists: from 30,000 to 50,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, from 50 to 80, from 80 to 100 and suddenly one day it went from 100 to 200 and you say ‘this is a big jump’, and it goes from 200 to 300″, explains Lombarte. And it hasn’t stopped yet.

It is a rare case, but within the music industry they are used to seeing these phenomena on different scales: “Now we are more accustomed to seeing such rapid growth,” acknowledges Chiara Hellquist, director of Vevo Spain, music video platform. “You have a viral video, you stand out and become a phenomenon faster.” one hit wonder [artista de un solo éxito]there is no time to assimilate it,” he adds.

A Catalan startup

However, the viral curve of Quintero’s success seems difficult to match. At Acqustic, a startup Catalan with 10 employees and founded in 2017, they have seen similar but minor cases among their musicians such as Guitarrica de la Fuente, Besmaya, Paula Koops or Malmö 040. Their business model has been changing: they started organizing and coordinating concerts for emerging artists and now They have become a digital label that lives off the rights.

Acqustic does what they call “SEO and SEM on Spotify”. They are two strategies linked to Google. Its objective is to promote web pages so that they are favored when someone does a search, either organically or paying. Lombarte explains: “If more than 50,000 songs are uploaded around the world every day, our question is how do I attract traffic, that is, fans, to my song? That SEO and SEM may involve payment agreements with influencers and other creators, but there are also many organic actions that allow the platforms’ algorithm to be activated.”

To be able to create the song, there is first the essential step of distributing it everywhere: Instagram, TikTok, Twitch, Shazam [una app que sirve para identificar canciones], Spotify, Apple, Amazon Music. In the case of Iñigo Quintero, the distributor is Believe, a company that works with Acqustic. Making an analogy with the world of the 20th century, Believe would be the one who distributed the CDs to physical stores. Acqustic lead the singers’ marketing strategy and are their managers. Between them, they try to get the platforms to place their songs on the playlists.

The key trick today is playlistingplace it on lists of small users or influencers. The obsession of musicians is to sneak into famous Spotify lists such as Novedades Viernes or Exitos España, the largest in the country, “but to end there,” says Lombarte, “so that Believe can call Spotify and say ‘put this on Éxitos España ‘, before you have to have gone through playlists smaller, that it has worked and that there are people who save the song in their library.” For Spotify, a key metric is checking how many people save that song to their particular lists. In the case of Quintero, that figure, according to Acqustic, was extraordinary.

Acqustic has had several successes but they say “they don’t have the Coca Cola formula of virality.” They have the rights to 2,500 songs by about 400 artists. They have more than 20,000 in their database of emerging artists, where they can see how their songs “pull” on the platforms. “We look at figures on a very small scale, we already see things. Obviously when there is nothing at all, just with a song, we don’t work miracles,” he adds.

The ‘magic’ of TikTok

In the case of Quintero’s explosion of virality, they detected that the origin was on TikTok. “There it arises on the one hand organically and on the other hand due to the work that he is doing. Obviously, he is talking to TikTok to also enhance it. A very simple trend is created where people who are not famous upload the song If you are not in a photo album with your partner, on a carousel,” says Lombarte. These videos made by small accounts with about a thousand followers are starting to go viral. 50,000 are created a day, today there are 2.5 million created and the hashtag of the song has 500 million views.

A spokesperson for TikTok in Spain says that such success occurs only because of “the democracy of content”, in an organic, natural way. But last January Forbes posted that TikTok It has a “viral button” that can elevate any trend as much as they want. The spokesperson did not give details about this case. EL PAÍS has consulted other sources in the music sector who confirm that TikTok receives proposals and can help a trend become organic: “When we see that they start to pull, we activate all the machinery,” says Lombarte. “We call on all platforms to position and scale. TikTok says that it does work, it puts it as a priority in the recommended songs. Spotify sees it too and starts playing it playlists important. Part of the magic of what we do is that you need the product you teach to work organically. When they see that it really works, they take effect. snowballwhich is giving it more gas because it generates interactions,” he adds.

That healing Humanity is something that platforms can try to reduce but it is still key. “Here is the human editorial factor. Algorithmic support is very important, but if a curator playlists You give him love, it shows a lot. Everything has algorithmic support, but the human factor is still very important,” says Hellquist. Then there is human judgment combined with the algorithm. Spotify has a system called Discovery Mode that allows them to show more songs in their Radio mode. That happened with Quintero.

In addition to working on platforms, there are also other more traditional attempts to make yourself known. Acqustic bought promotional content about their singers in the digital medium Yorokobu.

The new life of Christianity

The virality was not just musical. When the song was already uploading, a giant debate began on TikTok about whether the song was referring to human love or that of God. That second life made the song even more viral: “You dream high is the power they have given you from heaven,” he begins. And there are other ambiguous references. Lombarte wants to continue leaving the question open: “When something is a trend, people start talking,” he says.

For a few months now, Christian meetings with modern music have been very successful on TikTok. Could this be another example of that trend? “That really has nothing to do with the guy,” Lombarte says. So is it a heartbreak song? Lombarte adds: “In the end everyone interprets it the way they want. The song became famous because people used it in their ordinary love albums. Iñigo made the song at his time in September and now we are all trying to find the big turn for it.”

But then is it or isn’t it? “We have our interpretations, there is no clear and obvious answer. If you ask him, he’s shy about this topic. As an artist, you expose a part of your private life, be it sentimental, doubts, how you feel about a topic and suddenly people sing it, enjoy it, make part of it their own, a phrase or whatever. Now since it is so viral, we want to know what each phrase means,” he concludes.

The Instagram account of the religious school of Fomento Peñarredonda, where Quintero studied, published his version of the song in 2018. G&t’s by Sofia Ellar, which also leaves details of Christian ambiguity. At the time of publication, that post has only 5 likes.

A new current

There are more factors that have contributed to Quintero’s success, beyond Acqustic’s knowledge of each platform separately as digital natives. In addition, there are random factors that seem to give impetus to something that already exists. With the trend underway, a story arrived on Instagram from influencer María Pombo: “Pombo also uploads a video and tries to appropriate the trend, like many other influencers,” says Lombarte.

The second factor is that they have detected a certain tiredness of reggaeton: “We are working on a new artistic trend,” says Lombarte. “We have gone from a very powerful era of reggaeton and urban music to a very clear change in trend.”

There is a third factor, which is to accompany the artist. “They are all very young, 18 to 22 years old, and we have to see if they want to have a career. If it can’t happen like in the urban area, there have been more hits than artists. You have to keep in mind that this is someone who is 20 years old and has 1 million people listening to him every month,” says Lombarte. Or like Quintero, 16 million. And for now.

You can follow EL PAÍS Technology in Facebook and x or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.