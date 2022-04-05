Understanding immediately if a child suffering from a rare genetic disease is essential to start treatment (if any) and improve living conditions.

It is not always easy to diagnose a rare genetic disease in newborns, yet a tailored therapy adopted early could improve their lives. Today five out of 10 thousand people suffer from rare diseases, and at least a quarter of them have to wait years before they can receive the name (and a cure, when there is) of the disease who affected them. A situation that makes their existence even more complicated and that becomes more evident when the patients are children.



The project

The social and health assistance project “Tomorrow in my dreams”, developed by the Just Italia Foundation, which supports (with a donation of 200 thousand euros) the research of FMRI – Federation of Rare Infant Diseases which coordinates the Associations on the territory from the headquarters, at the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin. The goal is to diagnose the rare diseases of many children starting from a latest generation genetic investigation (NGS “Next Generation Sequencing”). DNA investigations are expensive, not always covered by the National Health Service and therefore inaccessible to most families.



Dedicated routes

Thanks to this initiative, already 60 children suffering from rare diseases, reported by FMRI, will be placed in dedicated diagnostic and therapeutic courses in various hospitals. The young patients will be taken care of by multidisciplinary teams who, starting from the diagnosis, will then follow the children and their families for two years. Anyone can make their contribution to the project by purchasing a special solidarity beauty product through the charity sale, part of the proceeds will be donated to the project.