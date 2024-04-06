The Tax Administration Service (SAT) has implemented the SAT ID as an alternative to access its online services in an easier and safer way.

This tool replaces the traditional password and offers greater convenience to taxpayers.

In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to obtain your SAT ID through the SAT web portal:

Previous requirements:

Have a Federal Taxpayer Registry (RFC).

Personal email.

Valid official identification with photograph (INE, passport, professional ID or INAPAM card).

Computer or mobile device with internet access.

satid.sat.gob.mx

Steps to obtain your SAT ID:

Access the SAT web portal: https://satid.sat.gob.mx/ In the menu that is displayed, it is advisable to click on the “See requirements” tab to ensure that you have all the required documentation at hand before entering the “Password generation” option that appears on the main screen of this portal. Choose the “Password Generation” option. Read and accept the terms and conditions of service. Enter your RFC, personal email and click “Continue”. Capture or attach a photo of your official ID on both sides, making sure the image is clear and legible. Record a video saying the phrase indicated on the screen. This step is to verify your identity. Validate your information and click “Submit”. The SAT will send you an email with a link to activate your account. Click the link and set your password.

Recommendations:

Use a strong password that includes upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols.

Keep your password in a safe place and do not share it with anyone.

Update your password periodically for added security.

Benefits of obtaining your SAT ID:

Faster and more secure access to SAT online services.

Avoid having to remember multiple passwords.

You can carry out procedures from anywhere and at any time.

Reduces the risk of identity theft.

If you have questions or problems obtaining your SAT ID, you can consult the following information:

Complete SAT ID guide: https://www.sat.gob.mx/tramites/28486/solicitud-de-generacion-o-actualizacion-de-contrasena-a-traves-de-sat-id

Obtaining your SAT ID is a simple and quick process that will allow you to access SAT services more efficiently and safely. We invite you to follow the steps mentioned in this guide to obtain your ID and take advantage of all the advantages it offers.