The pandemic has disrupted the operation of company departments. A challenge in which they are still immersed for almost a year after the coronavirus modified the established rules. Customer services have seen their performance not ended with closing certain technical incidents. Now the same culminate sales of products that represent the values ​​of the company or advise to hire new services. The limits have been blurred. It is no longer enough to establish tailor-made drawers, independent silos. And this translates into an evolution of the tools that workers require, as well as the professional models that make up organizations.

According to the latest study State of Service, produced by Salesforce, 90% of customers say that the way a company acts during a crisis demonstrates its reliability. For this reason, customer service has taken center stage as companies build trust and drive loyalty today and tomorrow. To meet the challenge posed by this new reality, Salesforce hosts the next 24 March a virtual event to learn and value the new role acquired by user support services, which increasingly demand more personalized solutions, according to the times.

A good starting point for establishing a 21st century service would be the mix of empathy and flexibility. Teach employees the best emotional intelligence practices. Carry out exercises to exchange roles, clients and your organization. Encourage officers to use positive language. All of this would be unthinkable without the proper digital tools. Have a complete view of the entire platform, which does not require incessantly searching for customer information or past interactions. Cloud-connected telephony responds to these new needs because calls are automatically transcribed in real time. At the same time, workers can access complete user information for the context they need, enabling them to offer personalized service.

According to the ‘State of Service’ study, prepared by Salesforce, 90% of customers say that the way a company acts during a crisis shows its reliability

Faced with more liquid companies, where interdepartmental boundaries are less rigid, cooperation becomes an obligation. According to the study, 67% of customers wait consistent interactions between departments. But 53% say that, in general, it appears that the sales, customer service and marketing departments do not share information. If digitization has accelerated during this crisis, let’s use the tools it gives us, such as Salesforce Costumer 360. It is an easy way to aggregate data in a single database so that everyone gets a complete view of the users, thus we offer personalized support, live up to your expectations.

As repeated as it is, it is also necessary to take advantage of the data. If we are looking for a 21st century customer service, the big data represents a mandatory solution. Less than a third of service decision makers report having excellent ability to use data during strategic business decision making. This is because it is difficult to analyze data distributed across systems.

Encourage artificial intelligence

If data science is essential, artificial intelligence is called upon to play a prominent role in helping users. Analyze the information and work in parallel to carry out the corresponding actions. So if a customer asks a question about how to change a shipping address, artificial intelligence can tell the agent the next steps to take. 77% of employees believe that automating routine tasks, such as gathering basic information and customer feedback, allows them to focus on more complex jobs, highlights the latest Salesforce study.

Parallel to this automation of jobs with little added value, we can give a vote of confidence to the chatbots, which are still an example of artificial intelligence. Service organizations have increased their adoption by 67% since 2018. They play an important role in answering common questions such as order status or resetting passwords. “Our clients want more and more to interact in a on-line and, by taking advantage of a technology such as that of botsWe have a great opportunity to reduce phone calls and increase efficiency, ”said Janet Cutler, Salesforce’s chief innovation officer.

Uncertainty has taken hold of the new reality. There are still too many challenges to solve to consider what will happen in the short and medium term. However, within customer service teams there is considerable optimism regarding the role they will play within companies. If we intend to maintain this frame of mind, investing in their training, fostering collaboration and maintaining their safety would help the department continue to adapt to the new demands imposed by the pandemic. 82% of consumers point out that the treatment of workers during this crisis influences their decision to buy. Try the solutions of work.comdesigned to help companies adapt to new ways of working.