The generational change in agricultural and livestock farms in our country is one of the greatest challenges facing the agri-food sector in the next two decades. How can we convince the young people of the emptied Spain not to go to the cities, where ‘a priori’ it may seem that they have more opportunities and a horizon for the future? How do we encourage and help them so that they can continue with family businesses or start a business in a rural environment that, in some cases, has poor access to services and technology?

According to the report ‘The contribution of the food and beverage industry to Empty Spain’, promoted by the Spanish Federation of Food and Beverage Industries (FIAB) with the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA) and Cajamar Caja Rural, the food and beverage industry makes it possible to establish a rural population of 834,737 people in less inhabited areas, that is, 17% of the population of emptied Spain, with a total of 305,424 jobs. We contribute in terms of economic activity, employment, investment attraction, revitalization and digitization of the territory, contribution to public coffers, maintenance of infrastructures and services or gastronomic claim and sustainable management.

All these data from the report are, on the one hand, a reason for satisfaction, but at the same time they push us to face with more objectivity, if possible, the harsh reality of the Spanish countryside, with few young people and women, with a majority of producers on the verge of retirement, with a deficit of children, with improvable access to services and technology… The agri-food companies have a doubled responsibility, precisely because, in many cases, they are located within the extensive perimeter of the emptied Spain.

The new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) contemplates generational change as one of its nine specific objectives and pays special attention to young people, women and training. In the proposal for the Spanish strategic plan, currently under review by Brussels, aid to young farmers is increased by 57%, up to 220 million euros per year. But the CAP alone is not enough to fight the threat of depopulation. Public policies must be transformative, although the industry must row in the same direction in the coming years towards a more digital, equitable and environmentally, economically and socially sustainable food system and agricultural sector.

As expressed in the draft Spanish plan for the CAP, retaining young talent is a key lever for which it is essential to raise the level of training of young agricultural managers, “it has been shown that young people who have better professional qualifications also have farms more profitable”. The Pascual Scholarship program for children of ranchers and farmers is our latest initiative that deepens this integrating and educational vision, another pioneering example to reinforce the long-awaited relief and contribute to strengthening the socioeconomic fabric of rural areas. These scholarships are intended for the children of our agricultural suppliers who study any technical or professional training career related to livestock activity in order to continue the activity on the farm. Quite a challenge that we are willing to pave.

As companies, we have a great opportunity to demonstrate with deeds our commitment to establishing a population in rural areas, further encouraged by the promotion of the Next Generation Funds. It is essential to work, as is our case, on the training and education of our ranchers and farmers through audits, manuals and models aimed at improving the hygienic and sanitary quality, as well as the efficiency of their businesses. Also with animal welfare programs and consultancies, projects to reduce environmental impact and advanced ICT tools to manage and order information from farms, always achieving abandonment rates of less than half the Spanish average.

But technology and automation are not only a way of progressing agricultural activity ‘per se’, but can also improve the quality of life of ranchers and farmers. The digital literacy of the elderly, connectivity and the deployment of broadband in rural areas contribute to better health, training and leisure for farm workers dedicated to their activity. Telecommuting, telemedicine, teletraining, smart tourism… Why not a farmer managing irrigation with his mobile or a rancher who directs the milking robot from his home? Or a farm machinery rollover detection system connected to 112?

In all this way of working, learning plays a decisive role. The cultivation of knowledge ends up giving the best results, in the city or in the countryside, let’s not forget.