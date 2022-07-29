Walt Disney World Resort Orlando It is a tourist complex known worldwide for its theme parks and multiple hotels. It is operated by Walt Disney Parks Experiences and Products, owned by The Walt Disney Company.

The complex has 12 thousand hectares which is divided into four main theme parks, two water parks, a sports area, 24 hotels, two major shopping centers, 6 golf circuits, several shops and restaurants.

Without a doubt, it is a tourist attraction that thousands of people from all over the world choose to visit every year. Now, how to get there from Mexico?

From CDMX there are 3 possibilities between different means of transport.

The way it is easier to arrive by plane on a direct CDMX-Orlando flight. The flight will take about 3 hours and a half with an approximate cost of 5 thousand 600 pesos.

By bus the trip is 3 days, crossing through Laredo, Texas. The cost of the transfer is around 12 thousand pesos.

Finally, if what you are looking for is to venture out with your family in a private car, the trip will take less time compared to the bus trip. Crossing the border at Laredo, Texas, you will be in Orlando in just 33 hours and the cost for fuel will be between 7 thousand and 11 thousand pesos.