Home page World

Of: Vincent Bussow

Split

The 9 euro ticket is only valid for local transport. You can also take the regional train to the sea anywhere in Germany. (Iconic image) © Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa

The 9-euro ticket will be valid in Germany in June. Just in time to take the train to the sea. Those are the possibilities.

Kassel – That The 9-euro ticket for bus and train is expected to be available from June make it possible to travel throughout Germany with local public transport. While the federal government, states and transport operators are still preparing for the unique experiment, many in Germany are already considering how they can best use the offer. Since the ticket should come at the beginning of summer, it is not unreasonable to keep an eye out for routes to the sea, because you can also get to the German beaches with the regional train – with a little patience.

A popular destination for visitors to the Baltic Sea is the port city of Stralsund, on the southern outskirts of which is Deviner Strand. The 450 meter long beach promenade can be used free of charge and offers a view of the island of Rügen. With the regional train you can get there from Hamburg in about three and a half hours. It is even faster with the direct connection from Berlin. Travelers from the south, on the other hand, have to take on a longer odyssey. From Frankfurt and Munich, you can take the regional train to Stralsund in 17 hours.

9 euro ticket: Take the train from Frankfurt to the beach

The connection to Cuxhaven is worth a closer look for the southern Germans. In less than 10 hours you can get from Frankfurt to the city on the North Sea with trains that can be used with the 9-euro ticket. There are several sand and grass beaches to choose from, with enough space for kite surfing and beach volleyball. From Hamburg you can reach the beach town in less than two hours with the regional train, from the main train station in Berlin it is about six.

Frankfurt -> Cuxhaven 9h 31min, 5 changes Hamburg -> Travemuende 1 hour 12 minutes, 1 change Munich -> Travemuende 16h 16min, 7 changes Berlin -> Stralsund 3h 14min, 0 changes

If a real promenade is part of the beach experience, you can use the 9-euro ticket for a trip to Travemünde. In addition to a large sandy beach, the city offers many shops and restaurants with a view of the water. Here, too, Munich residents have to plan a day’s journey for the outward journey: the journey with the regional trains takes 16 hours, with travelers having to change trains seven times. It looks a little better from Frankfurt with a 14-hour journey. The trains from Berlin reach their destination in less than five hours, while the connection from Hamburg takes just over an hour. (vbu)