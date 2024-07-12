The passage of the Colombia selection The Copa América has been a dream that has excited thousands of Colombians with each match, hoping to see Néstor Lorenzo’s team win the title of the best on the continent.

After a tough semi-final against Uruguay, the tricolor earned their place in the final And now, hundreds of Colombians have not hesitated to travel to the United States to experience first-hand one of the most important moments in football for the country.

If you are one of the fans who already bought a ticket to see the game at Hard Rock Stadium, here are several routes you can take to get there.

There are several ways to get to the stadium from the airport: train, car, bus and taxi. You should be aware that on the day of the final the roads and routes will most likely be congested due to the sporting event itself.

Train

The train ride It is approximately 1 hour and three minutes. According to the portal, Rome2RioPeople should go to the Miami airport station, which is 3 minutes away by tram.

After approximately 21 minutes, travelers will need to get off at the Golden Glades Station and there they can take a taxi that will take them to Hard Rock Stadium in approximately 7 minutes.

Cab

In cabthe trip is much simpler, as people can get into the vehicle at the airport and have the stadium as a direct destination. According to the aforementioned portal, The journey time would be approximately 23 minutes.

Car

Generally, the international airports They have a place for renting vehicles. If you want to go in your own car, you can rent one. However, you should know in advance the requirements for driving in the city.

This option takes the same 23 minutes.

Bus

The last way to get to the stadium is by bus.

People who are going to travel can get on the trolley car at the airport and get off at the Miami Airport Train Station, after 3 minutes.

The transfer from tram to train can take up to 12 minutes.

After 4 minutes, passengers must disembark at Earlington Hts.Stat.Rail Southbound and transfer to a bus at the same station that will take you to Nw 22 Av & 191 St.

Finally, they must walk approximately 16 minutes to Hard Rock Stadium. The estimated duration for this trip is 1 hour and 23 minutes.

