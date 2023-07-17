Lenta.ru publishes an alternative route to Crimea, it passes through new regions

Traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended due to an emergency near the 145th support from the Krasnodar Territory. This was announced by the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksenov in his Telegram-channel.

The operation of the ferry service between the Crimea and the Kuban is also stopped. About it the police notifies drivers on site.

Alternative overland route

In the Ministry of Transport of Russia confirmedthat drivers can travel on a land road route in new regions.

Advisor to the Head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov notedthat the checkpoints Armyansk, Dzhankoy, Perekop are operating as usual.

At the headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory published an alternative route to the Crimea from Rostov-on-Don to Dzhankoy. Drivers will be able to get to the peninsula through Mariupol, Primorsk and Nikolaevka.

Image: Telegram channel “Main Bridge”

Latest details on modes of transportation

On the morning of July 17, Sergei Aksenov addressed the residents and guests of the peninsula with a request to choose an alternative route to the Crimean bridge through the new Russian regions.

Later, Aksyonov urged residents and guests of the republic to refrain from traveling across the Crimean bridge after the emergency.

It is noted that the railway traffic on the Crimean bridge after the state of emergency will be resumed by nine in the morning on Monday, July 17. Data on the work of the ferry service will also be clarified before nine in the morning.

In Russian Railways reportedthat trains in communication with the Krasnodar Territory follow the schedule. In turn, trains delayed in connection with the emergency on the Crimean bridge will, if possible, be included in the schedule.