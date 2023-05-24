Home page World

From: Johannes Welte

In Italy and other European countries, drivers are asked to pay at toll booths. The yellow lane is only for owners of a toll box. © Bihlmayerfotografie/Iamgo

The Pentecost holidays begin on Friday (May 26) – many holidaymakers will be queuing at the toll stations on the way south. A start-up from Rosenheim offers a solution.

Rosenheim/Rome – A toll station in Italy: While many motorists stand in the lanes in front of the toll booths and wait to pay their toll fee with cash or credit card, another car drives past the queues and into a yellow marked lane. This leads to a “Telepass” barrier. The barrier opens as if by magic and the driver can pass without a break.

The Italian toll operators invented the Telepass. So far, however, it has been difficult for Germans to get hold of the small, gray transponders. They could also help during Pentecost vacation.

Make faster progress at the toll station: the barrier is raised in Italy with a toll box – it costs you

The Rosenheim start-up entrepreneurs Julian Schmelzer and Simon Baumgartner have now developed the maut1.de toll box, with which you can not only use the toll routes in Italy – but also in France, Spain and Portugal and probably from August also in Croatia at the toll stations ride. According to maut1.de, the one-time activation fee for the toll box is EUR 19.90. In addition, depending on the vehicle type, there is an annual fee and shipping costs of EUR 3.95.

Commercial trucks that are more than three meters high and weigh more than 3.5 tons can also use the toll box. A one-off activation fee of EUR 19.90 and an annual fee of EUR 74.90 also apply here.

A toll box gives you free travel at the toll stations in four countries. © ADAC

“You register on our website, enter your payment details and license plate number, and the toll box is sent to you,” explains Schmelzer. “A microwave receiver at the toll station recognizes the toll box and opens the barrier, the money is later debited monthly, the statements can be accessed on the homepage in the customer area.” However, there is also a restriction. “Motorhomes over three meters high cannot pay the toll in France with our toll box,” says the ADAC website toll1.de-Device.

Mautbox: Austria has so far blocked it – “Legal requirements are not yet in place”

The toll box does not yet work on the toll roads in Austria and Slovenia: “Unfortunately, the legal requirements for this are not yet in place there,” says Schmelzer. In general, vignettes are currently not implemented in the toll box, and the Austrian company Asfinag is not granting toll box access to the toll system for the Brenn or Tauern motorways until further notice. The ADAC also sells the toll box from maut1.de.

Inexpensive competitor model from France with pitfalls

It is cheaper to drive with the competitor’s toll box Bip&Go. Here the transponder costs 14 euros once, plus 10 euros shipping costs to Germany. Bip&Go offers two price variants for use: the telemaut “à la carte” model is ideal for occasional drivers. Then 1.70 euros are due for every month driven in France and 2.50 euros for every month driven in Spain and Portugal. In Italy you pay 2.50 euros for each month used.

A subscription for frequent drivers can also be booked for France, which costs 16 euros a year or 1.33 euros a month. The disadvantage of Bip&Go in Germany: The homepage is written in French, so there may be problems understanding it.