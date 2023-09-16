The Riviera Nayarit, Known for its stunning beaches and landscapes, has revealed its latest gem: Litibú. This coastal treasure, even with few visitors, is a paradise of fine sand, crystal-clear waters and an enviable climate that promises to captivate travel lovers.

Litibú Beach is a true treasure of the Mexican Pacific coast. Here, visitors are greeted by the soft sand, moderate waves, the aroma of the sea and the natural sounds that create an atmosphere of unmatched serenity.

In addition, this beach is surrounded by majestic mountains and hills that create an extraordinary landscape and, at the same time, protect it from hurricanes and storms.

What’s on Litibú beach

Litibú is a complete destination thatIt combines natural beauty with modern comforts. Here, visitors can find hotels of various styles, restaurants for all tastes, luxury spas, golf courses, outdoor activities and shopping centers.

The culinary offer is varied, with restaurants serving international dishes, Mexican food and gourmet options, all irresistible for the most demanding palates.

(Photo: Facebook Casa Playa Litibú)

For those seeking relaxation, local spas offer a wide range of expertly performed treatments and massages.

The beach is ideal for surfing, snorkeling and observing the local fauna and flora. In addition, those who want a touch of adrenaline can enjoy activities such as kayaking, hiking and sport fishing.

How to get to Litibu

For travelers arriving from outside Nayarit, the Puerto Vallarta airport is the best arrival option, given that Litibu Beach It is less than an hour away.

From the airport, you can take a taxi or rent a car to reach your destination. If you prefer to drive from Puerto Vallarta, follow federal highway 200 and take the La Cruz de Huanacaxtle-Punta Mitla detour, which is clearly signposted.

(Photo: Facebook Casa Playa Litibú)

Another option is travel by bus, from the México Norte Terminal in CDMX, you can embark on a trip to Mezcales, Nayarit, which will last between 12 and 13 hours. The estimated cost of the bus ticket is $1397 pesos. From Mezcales, Litibú is approximately 40 minutes by taxi or local bus.

If you are at the Tepic Truck Terminal, you can ask about the transportation options available to get to Litibú. Depending on the season and availability, you can find local transport, taxis or tourist transfer services that will take you directly to Litibú or with stops. The journey time from Tepic is approximately two and a half hours.

Please note that Litibú is a relatively unvisited tourist destination, so public transportation options may be limited.