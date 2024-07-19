There Budget Law 2019 for owners of a historic car over twenty years old has introduced the 50% discount on stamp duty payment. How to get it? This deduction will not happen automatically, but you will need to have some documents such as, for example, the Certificate of historical relevance issued by ASI or it is sufficient that the vehicle is registered in one of the Brand Registers (Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia) or, in the case of motorcycles, in the Federmoto. But that’s not enough.

Is important that the “classification of vehicle of historical interest” is reported on the registration document by means of the affixing of a adhesive coupon (such as the one for revisions or in the case of a change of owner with transfer of ownership). If you are the owner of a historic car over twenty years old, I will now explain to you How to get the certificate for the classification of a vehicle of historical interest which will be essential for you to obtain the relevant 50% discount provided for by the Budget Law.

Certificate of Historical Relevance (CRS) What is it?

The Certificate of Historical Relevance (CRS) certifies the value and characteristics of historicity and authenticity of a historic vehicle. To be valid, the vehicle must be classified as historic in the vehicle registration documenta process that requires first obtaining the CRS and then updating the vehicle documents at the territorial offices of the Civil Motorization or through an authorized car registration agency.

The CRS, which is valid for 10 yearscan be requested online and is issued by the ASI (Automotoclub Storico Italiano) or by any federated Club. ASI, the main body recognized by the government for the certification of historical relevance of motorcycles and cars in Italy, issues the certificate only after an evaluation by its Technical Commission.

“Historic Vehicle Classification” sticker “Vehicle of historical collector interest registered under No. XXXX of the YYY register”

The certificate applies to vehicles with at least 20 years from the date of registration or construction and must be renewed every time the ownership of the vehicle changes. Since 2010, with the entry into force of the Ministerial Decree of 17/12/2009, the CRS has replaced the previous certificate of technical characteristics, regulating the circulation, inspection and re-registration of vehicles of historical interest.

What is the purpose of the certificate of historical relevance?

Before understanding how to request the certificate of historical relevance, it must be clarified that it is not mandatory by law, but it becomes indispensable for a historic car in the following cases:

Re-registration : to be able to drive on public roads with an old car, it is necessary to re-register it, and the Civil Motorization will request the certificate of historical relevance.

: to be able to drive on public roads with an old car, it is necessary to re-register it, and the Civil Motorization will request the certificate of historical relevance. Periodic review : classic cars must be inspected every two years. The Civil Motorization will request the certificate during the inspection.

: classic cars must be inspected every two years. The Civil Motorization will request the certificate during the inspection. Tax and insurance benefits: classic cars can benefit from reductions on insurance premiums and road tax. To obtain these benefits, it is necessary to demonstrate the historicity of the vehicle through the certificate of historical relevance.

How to obtain the certificate for the classification of a vehicle of historical interest

To possess the certificate of classification of vehicle of historical interest There are two modes that will allow you to obtain the certificate for the classification of a vehicle of historical interest: addressing one automotive consultancy firm or you can do it alonefrom the comfort of your home.

Certificate for the classification of a vehicle of historical interest, necessary documents

Before you contact a public body, or resolve the matter on your own, it will be essential to fill out some documents. What are the Documents to obtain the certificate for the classification of a vehicle of historical interest? There aren’t many, just five and specifically they are:

1) the original vehicle registration document or a legible front/back copy;

2) the CRS (Certificate of Historical Relevance) or the document certifying the registration of the vehicle in the Brand Registers or in the Federmoto in the original;

3) identity document of the owner;

4) tax code of the account holder;

5) any delegation from the account holder if the request is submitted by a different person.

How to get a certificate of historical interest through an automotive consultancy firm

As a first tip, to obtain the classification of a vehicle of historical interest you can contact one automotive consultancy firm. After having obtained all the above-mentioned documents, the institution itself will take care of managing the request, making the payments, filling in the forms and thus completing it. Authorized agencies to the telematic connection, they are able to print the coupon autonomously and therefore significantly reduce the times. The average overall cost, which also includes agency fees, is around 70 euros; however, it is always better to get informed without being caught unprepared at the time of payment.

How to Get Classic Car Certification Yourself

The request to obtain the classification of vehicle of historical interest, It can also be done by yourselfin complete autonomy. To the documents listed above, you must add the two payments to be made via postal order (which is normally carried out by the agency or public body) and they are:

1) bulletin of the amount of 10.20 euros on the Current account 9001 registered to Department of Land Transport ;

on the registered to ; 2) bulletin of theamount of 16.00 euros on the Current account 4028 registered to Department of Land Transport.

The bulletins can be found both at the Motor Vehicle Offices and in the Post offices. Of course, it is best to go to the post office first to collect and make payments directly.

Form to fill out to obtain the certificate for the classification of a vehicle of historical interest

To request the car’s historical certificate, it is necessary to fill in the TT2119 moduleavailable online on the Motorist Portal.

Form to obtain the certificate for the classification of a vehicle of historical interest

After completing the form with the information on the vehicle owner and the vehicle itself with CRS to be certified, you must go to the territorial offices of the Civil Motorizationbringing with you the completed form, all the required documents and the payment receipts of postal bulletins.

Historic car certification for exemptions from traffic restrictions

The historic car certification, in addition to being necessary to obtain the 50% discount on the road tax on twenty-year-old cars, is essential for circulating in the cities where the traffic blocks. TO Romefor example, to be able to circulate in the ZTL Green Zonethe classic cars must possess the certificate of historical relevance.

