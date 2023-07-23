Summer must have something to make us want to light the fire, heat the iron or pay homage to the quintessential dish in Spain, paella. If you are one of those who likes to host the banquet in your vacation home, here are the books that you should take in your travel suitcase.

“The secret of cooking on the grill is knowing how to adapt the product to the heat of the embers.” between embers and between veggie embers (Planeta Gastro) are the perfect manual for those who want to encourage themselves to light their barbecue and obtain perfect results. The introductory texts tell how the ignition technique is, what we need to be able to face that kitchen in the open air and what we should take into account when starting our kitchen with fire. The author is the master ember Juan Manuel Benayas (he has also written between smoke), with texts by journalists Eva Celada and Alicia Hernández. To highlight, the photographs of Matías Pérez Llera. They are pure art. For those who do not want to eat meat, a new edition has come out Between Embers Veggie. From the Garden to the Barbecue. Very revealing and tempting.

Cover of ‘Entre brasas’, by Juan Manuel Benayas (Editorial Planeta Gastro).

In this line of essential manuals for those who want to master fire is the book the barbecue, by Oscar Manresa and Toni García, edited by Debate. “A book about fire. Specifically, about what to do with it”, in which Manresa and García engage in a personal dialogue with the reader, one on one, one “cheer up to cook with fire, freely, but understand why you do it in a certain way”.

Possibly, one of the essential novelties for this year is the recent publication of the Col&Col publishing house on the kitchen of Florencia Abella, Roast. Argentinian Grill. Abella, born in Argentina but resident in Stockholm, runs the grills from the restaurant Ekstedt (one Michelin star). With the publication of this book we get the good ways to work with fire from one of the few Argentine women who lead this technique worldwide. The book is aimed at all those who want to deepen or learn how to handle fire. More than 60 elaborations and a lot of technique.

At some point in the summer, someone dares to make a paella, but… in something that seems extremely simple lies a certain complexity. Several years ago, the restorer, thinker and, we could define him as a philosopher of food, Arturo Pardos, wrote the book The Sunset of the Paellas (R&B Ediciones), a very deep and very personal reflection on paella, paelleros and what surrounds that act of eating. Honestly, the book is hard to find, but it’s worth the search, especially for those who don’t settle for the primitive stage of putting things in a round frying pan, but want to have a dialogue in front of the fire. “Why a work on paella in which nothing is told of its historical origins, nor are the authentic recipes revealed, nor is it explained how the different Levantine rice dishes are cooked, nor are the magnificent photographic documents used in gastronomic and culinary editions shown?”, writes Arturo. “Why a book on paella, if everything is supposed to have been said about this dish? Well, precisely because of the latter: because we believe that the ‘secret’ of paella has not yet been revealed”.

Roasted cauliflower, image of the interior of ‘Entre brasas veggie’, by Juan Manuel Benayas, courtesy of the Planeta Gastro publishing house. Matias Perez Llera

The best books on paella, for a strange reason, are out of print, like the one by Alberto Herrainz, Paella (Phaidon). The first edition came out with an original cover lined with a rice sack, and the following ones in hard cover. The content is exceptional: more than 100 recipes and several introductory chapters on the ingredient, the technique and the tips. The book deserves a reissue, finding a copy is launching a search in bookstores for the old.

One of the last to arrive at our bookstore has been Rice and much more. Culture, history and recipes, by Ximo Carrión, edited by Drassana. The title says it all: in front of a wide recipe book, injections of theory, history and curiosities about the world of rice. Something similar to that of David Montero, Paella Lovers (Editorial Alliance), who is not satisfied with sharing his secrets as a paellero master, but also fills us with tips about how to get the best rice or even what sauce we can accompany it with.

Cover of ‘Cook a fish’, by Josh Niland (Editorial Planeta Gastro).

On the grill, on the grill, in the oven, in the pan… we will find the art of knowing how to work with fish in the two reissues that Planeta Gastro has made of the books all the fish and Cook a fish. The new way of cooking and enjoying fish from head to tail, by Josh Niland. The books are a jewel where the author shows us step by step how to clean a fish and from there, ideas arise to get the most flavor out of each piece. “The aim of this book is to inspire and stimulate you, showing you the incredible culinary possibilities that fish offers, and at the same time encourage you to seek the best quality standards, starting from a better understanding of what you can achieve in your kitchens.”